Soddy Daisy Community Library Announces Intentions To Acquire New Building And Funding

On Friday, April 1, the Soddy Daisy Community Library (SDCL) and KELCURT Foundation announced it is seeking to raise $1 million for the intention of purchasing (the former) Family Dollar retail location at 10188 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy.

If obtained, this larger location, less than two miles from the current library site, will increase the current library from 2866 square feet to 9200 square feet.

This new area will also allow for a 500% expansion of its outdoor agricultural education center. It will allow the SDCL to expand its programming to accommodate larger class sizes, increase its collection from 23,000 items to an estimated 50,000 item collection, as well as indoor and outdoor seating areas, and offer two meeting rooms for community use.

The SDCL has always been community-focused. It was created with the intention of bringing neighbors together, and over the last four years has become a community center, an event hub, an educational resource hub, and a safe space for families in our community.

According to its impact report for 2021, this free library serviced almost 16,000 individuals living in six counties, including Hamilton, Rhea, Sequatchie, McMinn, and Bledsoe in Tennessee, and Catoosa county in Georgia.

As a 501(c)3 non-profit, this free library relies on grants, fundraising, and donations for its work in the community. The residents do not pay taxes for this service nor does the library receive any monies from local, county, or state governments.

Organizers are asking for help from the community to reach the goal of $1 million.

The owner of the new property is asking for $850,000, and remodeling is budgeted at $150,000, for a total of $1,000,000. The SDCL has launched a GoFundMe program to raise the necessary funds and is also accepting monetary donations on its website, Facebook, and in person.

“It is calculated that if every resident of Soddy-Daisy donated just $75, the SDCL could easily raise the money needed,” said KELCURT Foundation President Curtis Cecil. “The ability to expand our free services into this next step of our vision for our community is critical as the needs continue to grow. This will allow our impact to reach more and more people.”

The goal is to raise the funds as soon as possible to guarantee the availability of the property. If the property sells before sufficient funds can be raised, all monies collected will remain in a building fund until a new property can be located and purchased.

The SDCL currently contains over 23,000 items, including books, movies, puzzles, games, and bakeware. There is also a seed library where patrons may check out flowers, vegetables, and herbs to feed their families.

Free workshops are offered on art, gardening, crafting, and 20+ other topics.

Programming includes weekly story times, book clubs for adults and children, summer reading programs, annual Literacy Nights and Community Trunk or Treat events, and many additional projects. The SDCL has distributed over 1800 trees through the Tennessee Environmental Council, and partners with the YMCA Mobile fit program to feed children a healthy lunch and breakfast to take home, every weekday during the summer breaks.

“The need for free library resources has been proven by our library’s growth over the past four years,” said Kelly Flemings, co-founder of the KELCURT Foundation, “With the demand from a growing patron base, we truly need a larger space to continue elevating our community.”