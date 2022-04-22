 Friday, April 22, 2022 81.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Soddy Daisy Community Library Announces Intentions To Acquire New Building And Funding

On Friday, April 1, the Soddy Daisy Community Library (SDCL) and KELCURT Foundation announced it is seeking to raise $1 million for the intention of purchasing (the former) Family Dollar retail location at 10188 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy.

 

If obtained, this larger location, less than two miles from the current library site, will increase the current library from 2866 square feet to 9200 square feet.

This new area will also allow for a 500% expansion of its outdoor agricultural education center. It will allow the SDCL to expand its programming to accommodate larger class sizes, increase its collection from 23,000 items to an estimated 50,000 item collection, as well as indoor and outdoor seating areas, and offer two meeting rooms for community use.

 

The SDCL has always been community-focused. It was created with the intention of bringing neighbors together, and over the last four years has become a community center, an event hub, an educational resource hub, and a safe space for families in our community.

 

According to its impact report for 2021, this free library serviced almost 16,000 individuals living in six counties, including Hamilton, Rhea, Sequatchie, McMinn, and Bledsoe in Tennessee, and Catoosa county in Georgia.

 

As a 501(c)3 non-profit, this free library relies on grants, fundraising, and donations for its work in the community. The residents do not pay taxes for this service nor does the library receive any monies from local, county, or state governments.

 

Organizers are asking for help from the community to reach the goal of $1 million.

 

The owner of the new property is asking for $850,000, and remodeling is budgeted at $150,000, for a total of $1,000,000. The SDCL has launched a GoFundMe program to raise the necessary funds and is also accepting monetary donations on its website, Facebook, and in person.

 

“It is calculated that if every resident of Soddy-Daisy donated just $75, the SDCL could easily raise the money needed,” said KELCURT Foundation President Curtis Cecil. “The ability to expand our free services into this next step of our vision for our community is critical as the needs continue to grow. This will allow our impact to reach more and more people.”

 

The goal is to raise the funds as soon as possible to guarantee the availability of the property. If the property sells before sufficient funds can be raised, all monies collected will remain in a building fund until a new property can be located and purchased.

 

The SDCL currently contains over 23,000 items, including books, movies, puzzles, games, and bakeware. There is also a seed library where patrons may check out flowers, vegetables, and herbs to feed their families.

 

Free workshops are offered on art, gardening, crafting, and 20+ other topics.

 

Programming includes weekly story times, book clubs for adults and children, summer reading programs, annual Literacy Nights and Community Trunk or Treat events, and many additional projects. The SDCL has distributed over 1800 trees through the Tennessee Environmental Council, and partners with the YMCA Mobile fit program to feed children a healthy lunch and breakfast to take home, every weekday during the summer breaks.

 

“The need for free library resources has been proven by our library’s growth over the past four years,” said Kelly Flemings, co-founder of the KELCURT Foundation, “With the demand from a growing patron base, we truly need a larger space to continue elevating our community.”

 

For additional information regarding the fundraiser, the Soddy Daisy Community Library, or the KELCURT Foundation, contact Kelly Flemings, 423 800-2367, founders@KELCURTFoundation.org


Police Blotter: Man Impatient To Wait In Line For Gas Drives Through Grass Divider, Spattering Vehicles With Mud; Man Tells His Wife His Girlfriend Busted Back Windshield Of Wife's Car

Meredith Heinemeier, Charlie Hunt, Dennis Mike White, Ken Smith Apply For County Commission District 3 Appointment

Chattanooga Man, 51, Stabbed To Death At Hillsboro, Ala., On Thursday


Police Blotter: Man Impatient To Wait In Line For Gas Drives Through Grass Divider, Spattering Vehicles With Mud; Man Tells His Wife His Girlfriend Busted Back Windshield Of Wife's Car

A woman called police from Sam's Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. She said a man in a Ford F2S was upset about the traffic in the gas lines and decided to drive through a grass road divider. While doing this, he slung a significant amount of mud onto her vehicle, as well as the vehicle of two other witnesses. This man's vehicle also caused a significant amount of damage to Sam's Club's grass. ... (click for more)

Meredith Heinemeier, Charlie Hunt, Dennis Mike White, Ken Smith Apply For County Commission District 3 Appointment

Four people have applied to appointment by the County Commission to the vacant District 3 seat. They are Meredith Heinemeier, Charlie Hunt, Dennis Mike White and Ken Smith, current member of the City Council. The post became open when Commissioner Greg Martin was named to the House District 26 post that came open after Robin Smith pleaded guilty to a federal felony. There ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Young Man Should Be Rewarded, Not Punished

The young man working at the gas stationed who filmed the East Ridge police encounter should be rewarded, honored and invited as an honored guest to receive an award by some of these organizations that supposedly monitor civil and human rights violations. He certainly shouldn't have lost his job. The issue isn't about the victim's past history, mental health or allegedly being ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Pol Group Ruins Wamp

A dear friend called on Thursday with a perplexing question: “I read you nearly every day and I am really confused. Who do you want as the next Mayor of Hamilton County. It seems like you are for all three Republican candidates and I want to know who you believe will serve us best? Tell me.” I was able to laugh and return, “You have four children. You love each and every one. But ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Miscues Lead To 4-3 Loss At Mississippi

The Chattanooga Lookouts’ hurlers had a combined three-hit performance wasted by shoddy fielding in their 4-3 loss to the Mississippi Braves. However, it would be misleading to say Lookouts pitchers were completely faultless. Sam McWilliams hit Riley Delgado and top prospect Michael Harris II on back to back at-bats. Then Francisco Urbaez mishandled a sacrifice bunt, which ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Remembering Former UTC Assistant Football Coach Johnny Henderson

When I was a freshman at the University of Georgia in the fall of 1978, I made the challenging decision to try and walk on the Georgia football team, as I have chronicled before. Instead of inviting walk-ons or giving them brief tryouts as is done today, Georgia apparently welcomed all walk-ons, as there were maybe 35 or 40 or so of us and not enough to get in the way. They ... (click for more)


