Silverdale Inmate Charged With Raping Fellow Inmate

A Silverdale Jail inmate has been charged with the aggravated rape of a fellow inmate.
The Grand Jury indicted Christopher Benard Ervin, 50.
The inmate who was attacked was subsequently released from the jail.
April 23, 2022
April 22, 2022
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BLEVINS, RANDALL LEE
606 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND ... (click for more)
A Bradley County jury has convicted Karla Clausell of the first-degree murder of Miranda Stamper. Ms. Clausell was 29 at the time of the 2019 incident and the victim was 22.
The shooting occurred ... (click for more)
A woman called police from Sam's Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. She said a man in a Ford F2S was upset about the traffic in the gas lines and decided to drive through a grass road divider. While doing ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BLEVINS, RANDALL LEE
606 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BLOCKER, CHARLES EDWARD
2505 MARKET ST APT 330 CHATTANOOGA, 374161716
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn ... (click for more)
A Bradley County jury has convicted Karla Clausell of the first-degree murder of Miranda Stamper. Ms. Clausell was 29 at the time of the 2019 incident and the victim was 22.
The shooting occurred in a parking lot at the Cleveland location of the Chattanooga Billiards Club.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Cleveland Police Department Detective Matt Landolt ... (click for more)
The young man working at the gas stationed who filmed the East Ridge police encounter should be rewarded, honored and invited as an honored guest to receive an award by some of these organizations that supposedly monitor civil and human rights violations. He certainly shouldn't have lost his job.
The issue isn't about the victim's past history, mental health or allegedly being ... (click for more)
A blonde returned home from work and was shocked to find her house ransacked and burglarized.
She called the police immediately to report the crime. A K-9 unit patrolling nearby was the first to respond.
As the K-9 officer approached the house with his dog on a leash, the blonde ran out onto the porch.
“I can't believe this,” she said. “What's wrong?” asked the officer. ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Lookouts’ hurlers had a combined three-hit performance wasted by shoddy fielding in their 4-3 loss to the Mississippi Braves. However, it would be misleading to say Lookouts pitchers were completely faultless.
Sam McWilliams hit Riley Delgado and top prospect Michael Harris II on back to back at-bats. Then Francisco Urbaez mishandled a sacrifice bunt, which ... (click for more)
When I was a freshman at the University of Georgia in the fall of 1978, I made the challenging decision to try and walk on the Georgia football team, as I have chronicled before.
Instead of inviting walk-ons or giving them brief tryouts as is done today, Georgia apparently welcomed all walk-ons, as there were maybe 35 or 40 or so of us and not enough to get in the way. They ... (click for more)