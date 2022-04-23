Police Blotter: Man Tries To Leave Bar Without Paying For 2 Lap Dances; Woman At Park Is Just Stargazing

Police were called to Silhouette's Bikini Sports Bar & Grill, 1401 E, 23rd St., by one of the security workers. He told police a man got two lap dances from one of the dancers and had attempted to leave without paying for his dances. Police spoke to the man, who then agreed to pay up.

* * *

A couple told police they witnessed a black Jeep Cherokee with blacked-out rims driving around the parking lot around 805 Canal St. They said the vehicle stopped in the parking lot and several people got out of the vehicle. They said once the people got out, they could hear a drill-like noise. The couple showed the officer where the vehicle stopped and what cars they were by. Police did not observe any damage under any of the vehicles that they couple said they were near.

* * *

A man on Wilson Street told police another man was on scene, being aggressive. Police observed that man calmly sitting outside, under a carport. That man told police he was waiting on "Melanie" to arrive at 9 p.m., and he would wait outside until then.

* * *

A woman told police she last saw the tag (plate) on her vehicle at Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology, 320 E. Main St., last Monday around 10 a.m., and she was there for about 15 or 20 minutes. She said she's been driving around ever since and she hasn’t seen the tag or paid attention to it until the day before around 4:30 p.m. when she discovered it was gone while at a friend’s house. She's not sure what happened to it or when, but she believes it just fell off at some point because she had just put the new tag on it and it may not have been secured to the vehicle very well.



* * *

An employee at Enterprise, 2148 Chapman Road, told police they located a gun in a vehicle that was just returned. They informed police of the lady who returned the vehicle. Police secured the gun and ran it through Info Channel. It came back with no record. The firearm was turned into Property for safekeeping. After police left the scene, the gun owner called in saying she wanted the firearm back. Dispatch informed the woman she would have to go through Property to recover the firearm.

* * *

The manager of 2nd & Charles, 5756 Hwy. 153, reported that just before 8 p.m. a white male entered the store, removed a guitar from a wall rack, removed two security devices and exited the store without rendering proper payment. The man then fled in, what was reported to be a gold four-door car. Security footage revealed the man's actions. The officer located one of the security devices, which he processed for prints, but was unsuccessful. No other suspect information or investigative leads were available.

* * *

A man on Appling Street told police he purchased a new car and that the vehicle registration tag was sent to the wrong address and is now lost.

* * *

Police discovered a bumper, bearing GA registration to the right of the roadway at 750 E. 38th St. The registration was for a suspect vehicle in a hit and run accident. At 3:40 p.m. police were contacted after an individual observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the empty lot at 1603 E, 39th St. That vehicle was missing its bumper, and had the same registration that was on the found bumper. The registration was placed in the vehicle and the vehicle was towed by United Transport due to being involved in and leaving the scene of an accident.

* * *

A man at Embassy Suites, 2321 Lifestyle Way, told police that two bicycles of his were stolen from his truck. The bikes were attached to the bike rack fixed to his vehicle. The bike rack was destroyed during the theft. The bikes are worth over $1,000 each. The man does not wish to prosecute and is from out of town. He just wished to just document the crime for insurance purposes. No suspect info is known, however, Embassy Suites stated they have footage, if needed.

* * *

A woman on Montview Drive told police her son's iPhone 12 was stolen from her vehicle. She said she last saw the phone inside her vehicle at approximately 5 p.m. that day. She said the phone had an approximate value of $800. She said she would call at a later time whenever she was able to provide a serial number for the phone. She was insistent that her neighbor stole the phone, but she didn't have any evidence of the accusation.

* * *

A man on 12th Avenue told police a gray car was circling his house. Police located a vehicle matching his description nearby, parked legally on the side of the roadway. The vehicle was not stolen and no people or other vehicles were located in the area.

* * *

Police observed a dark blue Lexus SUV parked inside Rivermont Park after the park had closed. Police spoke with the driver, who said she was "stargazing." She did not exhibit any other suspicious activity other than being at a parking lot in the middle of the night. She said she frequents the park during the day and that it's a place she feels comfortable coming to. The woman provided a valid TN ID when asked, and provided a current phone number. She was asked to leave the park since it was closed. She left without further incident.