Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILAR, JOSE

1410 MACK SMITH ROAD # 3212 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE

2219 E 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI



BELL, JASMINE BRIANA

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 67 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



CAL, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

2704 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374062612

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



CANNON, CHEANTHONY BERRY

2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071062

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHILEL-NIZ, EDGAR ERNESTO

3327 PINEWOOD AVE #D CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



COLEMAN, KENARD

4911 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CONNER, JAYWAAN ANTONIO

4018 KIRKMAN AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEXPIRED REGISTRATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY (STOLEN FIREARM 9MM HANDGUN)NO DRIVER'S LICENSEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARMSIMPLE POSSESSIONCORBIN, JENICIA LASHUN104 TIMBER KNOLL DR, APT 9 Chattanooga, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDOIGE-CLARK, BRENDA JOYCE727 E 11TH ST/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONELKINS, PATRICK LAMAR8208 PATTERESON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT5620 SPRING GARDEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTFLORES, CHRISTIAN ALEXANDER808 N MAIN STREET APT 1 RUSSVILLE, 42276Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)FRASHIER, ZACKERY TYLER920 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 307412141Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETEXTING WHILE DRIVINGGARCIA, ADALBERTO222 CLARA LEE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGONZALEZ, EVER EVARRISTO4306 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONHARMON, JOSHUA ARCHER421 ENGLISH OAKS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIRELAND, MARK ANTHONY1830 YAPHANK ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARJONES, CONNIE DENISE3000 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374046339Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTLAWRENCE, ZANETHIA C2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000LOPEZ-RAFAEL, ANGELICA5515 WOODLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CAMCCLAIN, DEONTA ERIC1416 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NYQUIST, BAILEY ELIZABETH5145 CITY STATION DRIVE APT 202 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTREVIS, HEATHER LYNNE145 SHARP LN SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARSEBASSTIAN, JUANA380 COUNTY ROAD 124 LOT 46 ALBERTSVILLE, 35951Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNDERAGE CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOLSHARP, D'ANGELO LADARIUS4191 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESLATEN, HEATH EDWARD8503 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTANLEY, MICHEALA JEANETTE2108 CHESTNUT ST APT 131 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TAYLOR, COREY DEJUAN3000 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374046339Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTROLLINGER, DARRIUS DEWAYNE3123 CAMPBELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063926Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN1103 GROVE ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 374023727Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWILLINGHAM, PATRICIA G5100 OLD CHESTNUT RIDGE R SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWOODY, JULIE GEORGEANNA6011 WENTWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARYODER, DAVID AUSTIN1102 CHARWOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT