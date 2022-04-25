Weston Wamp Endorsed By Chattanooga Area Building Trades Council

The Chattanooga Area Building Trades (CABT) has endorsed Weston Wamp for mayor of Hamilton County.

The organization issued the following statement from President Sean-Paul Kimball:

“The Chattanooga Area Building Trades are motivated to endorse Weston Wamp for Mayor of Hamilton County. We see tremendous opportunity for Hamilton County citizens to capitalize on career paths in the construction and maintenance sectors. Mr. Wamp’s plan to scale Hamilton County growth by adding vocational-based skills to the Hamilton County school system is something the Chattanooga Area Building Trades sees as necessary support from governmental leadership.

“The Chattanooga Area Building Trades knows education enables training. Our apprenticeship models produce levels of expertise that have built and maintained public infrastructure, enabled private enterprise to flourish, and have helped to establish Hamilton County as a place where families can grow. The Chattanooga Area Building Trades endorses Mr. Wamp for the strategic advantage his administration’s policies will provide Building Trades professionals when we recruit top-level skilled employees, compete in the regional marketplace, and work to provide for our families.”

Mr. Wamp said, "There may be higher profile endorsements, but this is the most important endorsement thus far in the race for county mayor. To have the support of the skilled tradesmen of Hamilton County speaks to the mission we are on to bring back vocational education and prepare our workforce and our economy for the future. I am honored. These are exactly the type of jobs that will keep our county strong going forward.”