AG Slattery And AG Racine Lead Bipartisan Coalition Calling On Congress To Provide First Responders With Benefits For Work-Related PTSD

Monday, April 25, 2022

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III and District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine on Monday led a bipartisan coalition of 53 attorneys general urging Congress to pass The Public Safety Officer Support Act of 2022. The legislation addresses gaps in support for public safety officers who become disabled by post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or lose their lives to trauma-linked suicide. U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S.

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) introduced the legislation.

 

In the letter, the attorneys general praise the work of public safety officers including police, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians who respond to stressful and potentially traumatic situations. Compared to the general public, they are 25.6 times more likely to develop PTSD and research shows those suffering from PTSD are at increased risk of suicide.

 

“Those who serve and protect us by putting their own lives at risk deserve to know help is available,” said Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III. “This legislation will provide essential support for officers and their families suffering from trauma experienced in the line of duty.”

 

“Every day our first responders work to keep our communities safe,” said General Racine. “They risk their physical and mental health to protect District residents in often difficult, dangerous, and stressful situations. But tragically, many struggle to access mental health care, and the families of those who die by suicide are deprived of benefits. Now, our strong bipartisan coalition of attorneys general across the country is urging Congress to quickly pass Senator Duckworth’s and Senator Cornyn’s critical legislation and take care of those who take care of us.”

 

"Much like our troops who have served in combat, members of our law enforcement community also carry with them invisible wounds inflicted by traumatic incidents experienced in the line of duty," said Senator Cornyn. "That's why it's critical these men and women have easy access to mental health resources and families of officers who have died by suicide receive the benefits they are entitled to. This important bill will offer both support as well as closure to those who need it, and I'm proud to join Sen. Duckworth in introducing this legislation."

 

“It’s a tragedy that the families of the police officers and first responders who died by suicide after putting their own safety on the line to keep us safe are struggling to get their loved ones’ deaths to be recognized as deaths in the line of duty,” said Senator Duckworth. “That’s why I introduced my bipartisan legislation that would provide so many grieving families with the acknowledgement and support they need after their tragic losses. I’m proud and honored that more than 50 state and territorial Attorneys General—both Democrats and Republicans—have co-signed a letter of support for my bill and I’m hopeful their voices can help convince my colleagues that this should pass quickly.”

 

This legislation is also endorsed by the American Psychological Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, National Association of Police Organizations, Sergeants benevolent Association, National Sheriffs Association, Blue H.E.L.P, the National Border Patrol Council, and the United States Capitol Police Labor Committee.

 

To read the letter, click here.


April 25, 2022

An employee at Family Dollar, 2101 E. 3rd St., told police that around 12:35 p.m. a man with a blue jacket, black shirt, black jeans and white shoes took several items from the business. He said

The Bradley County 911 Center received numerous calls Sunday night, throughout the city and county in reference to possible auto burglaries. A caller stated that two black men wearing hoodies

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee has appointed Francis M. (Trey) Hamilton III as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee pursuant to



Police Blotter: Man Steals Clorox Wipes And Has Other Items Stuffed In His Pants; Man Complains About Neighbor's Barking Dog

Police Blotter: Man Steals Clorox Wipes And Has Other Items Stuffed In His Pants; Man Complains About Neighbor's Barking Dog

An employee at Family Dollar, 2101 E. 3rd St., told police that around 12:35 p.m. a man with a blue jacket, black shirt, black jeans and white shoes took several items from the business. He said the vehicle the man got into was a maroon Cadillac Escalade and the back passenger window was knocked out (TN tag). He said when the man walked out of the store, he had stuff in his pants

2 Arrested In Bradley County For Numerous Auto Burglaries

2 Arrested In Bradley County For Numerous Auto Burglaries

The Bradley County 911 Center received numerous calls Sunday night, throughout the city and county in reference to possible auto burglaries. A caller stated that two black men wearing hoodies were walking through the neighborhood and looking into vehicles. A victim of an auto burglary confirmed their description and also stated that they were driving a dark colored SUV. Around

Stadiums And Workhouses

Stadiums And Workhouses

Tennessee can justify spending $500 million to build a stadium for football games to be played in but they want to lock up homeless people for sleeping in public. I would like to ask those fine Christians sponsoring this bill what they think their Jesus would do. Are people supposed to disappear because they are so disadvantaged that they are reduced to sleeping in public

Roy Exum: 32 Years Of Waiting

Roy Exum: 32 Years Of Waiting

Let me say up front that I believe in the death penalty but I don't believe a person should sit on death row for 32 years before it takes place. Oscar Franklin "Frank" Smith was scheduled to die by lethal injection last Thursday but minutes before the execution a glitch was found with the lethal medicines and he was returned to his cell. Governor Lee was forced to issue a temporary

Chatt State Baseball And Softball Take The Measure Of Columbia State, But 26-Game Baseball Win Streak Is Snapped

Chatt State Baseball And Softball Take The Measure Of Columbia State, But 26-Game Baseball Win Streak Is Snapped

Chattanooga State's 26-game winning streak in baseball came to an end against Columbia State this weekend, which marred what had otherwise been a dreamlike week that saw coach Greg Dennis win his 1000 th game. On Saturday, Columbia State took the Tigers down 8-3, a game headlined by Royal Hobson RBI double for the Chargers. Chatt State can take solace in winning the first

Randy Smith: Ghosts Runners And One-Eyed Cat

Randy Smith: Ghosts Runners And One-Eyed Cat

When you were a youngster I know you had favorite games to play with your friends. Just about all my favorite games involved sports. If there were four of us, we played two on two basketball and if there were only two of us, we played one on one. In football we would do the same thing. Running the ball was a no-no. It was all passing no matter how many players we had. The biggest


