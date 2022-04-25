 Monday, April 25, 2022 82.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Court Appoints Francis M. (Trey) Hamilton III U.S. Attorney For The Eastern District Of Tennessee

Monday, April 25, 2022

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee has appointed Francis M. (Trey) Hamilton III as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 546(d).

The appointment took effect on Monday and Chief Judge Travis R. McDonough administered the oath of office for Mr. Hamilton’s appointment prior to its effective date. Mr. Hamilton will serve in this capacity until the vacancy is filled by a Presidentially-appointed, Senate-confirmed nominee.

Mr. Hamilton had been serving as Interim U.S. Attorney by appointment of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland following his service as the district’s Acting U.S. Attorney. A native of Nashville, Mr. Hamilton joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee as an assistant U.S. attorney in 2002. Since then, he has served in numerous leadership positions, including first assistant U.S. attorney, deputy criminal division chief, and senior litigation counsel.

Over his career, he has tried numerous complex prosecutions, including corporate fraud, health care fraud, mortgage fraud, government-contract fraud, drug-trafficking and criminal civil rights violations. As a supervisor, he has also overseen matters involving the office’s national security, public corruption, child exploitation and monetary recoveries criminal practice areas. In 2020, Mr. Hamilton was awarded the Attorney General’s Claudia J. Flynn Award for Professional Responsibility.

Mr. Hamilton earned his undergraduate degree from Rhodes College in Memphis, where he graduated magna cum laude and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. He received his law degree from Washington & Lee University School of Law in Lexington, Va., where he graduated summa cum laude, was inducted into the Order of the Coif and served on the Washington & Lee Law Review. Following law school, he served as law clerk to the Honorable Jerome Turner, United States district judge for the Western District of Tennessee.


Police Blotter: Man Steals Clorox Wipes And Has Other Items Stuffed In His Pants; Man Complains About Neighbor's Barking Dog

2 Arrested In Bradley County For Numerous Auto Burglaries

An employee at Family Dollar, 2101 E. 3rd St., told police that around 12:35 p.m. a man with a blue jacket, black shirt, black jeans and white shoes took several items from the business.

The Bradley County 911 Center received numerous calls Sunday night, throughout the city and county in reference to possible auto burglaries. A caller stated that two black men wearing hoodies were walking through the neighborhood and looking into vehicles.

Police Blotter: Man Steals Clorox Wipes And Has Other Items Stuffed In His Pants; Man Complains About Neighbor's Barking Dog

An employee at Family Dollar, 2101 E. 3rd St., told police that around 12:35 p.m. a man with a blue jacket, black shirt, black jeans and white shoes took several items from the business. He said the vehicle the man got into was a maroon Cadillac Escalade and the back passenger window was knocked out (TN tag). He said when the man walked out of the store, he had stuff in his pants

2 Arrested In Bradley County For Numerous Auto Burglaries

The Bradley County 911 Center received numerous calls Sunday night, throughout the city and county in reference to possible auto burglaries. A caller stated that two black men wearing hoodies were walking through the neighborhood and looking into vehicles. A victim of an auto burglary confirmed their description and also stated that they were driving a dark colored SUV.

Opinion

Stadiums And Workhouses

Tennessee can justify spending $500 million to build a stadium for football games to be played in but they want to lock up homeless people for sleeping in public. I would like to ask those fine Christians sponsoring this bill what they think their Jesus would do. Are people supposed to disappear because they are so disadvantaged that they are reduced to sleeping in public ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 32 Years Of Waiting

Let me say up front that I believe in the death penalty but I don’t believe a person should sit on death row for 32 years before it takes place. Oscar Franklin "Frank" Smith was scheduled to die by lethal injection last Thursday but minutes before the execution a glitch was found with the lethal medicines and he was returned to his cell. Governor Lee was forced to issue a temporary ... (click for more)

Sports

Chatt State Baseball And Softball Take The Measure Of Columbia State, But 26-Game Baseball Win Streak Is Snapped

Chattanooga State’s 26-game winning streak in baseball came to an end against Columbia State this weekend, which marred what had otherwise been a dreamlike week that saw coach Greg Dennis win his 1000 th game. On Saturday, Columbia State took the Tigers down 8-3, a game headlined by Royal Hobson RBI double for the Chargers. Chatt State can take solace in winning the first ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Ghosts Runners And One-Eyed Cat

When you were a youngster I know you had favorite games to play with your friends. Just about all my favorite games involved sports. If there were four of us, we played two on two basketball and if there were only two of us, we played one on one. In football we would do the same thing. Running the ball was a no-no. It was all passing no matter how many players we had. The biggest ... (click for more)


