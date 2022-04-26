Police Blotter: Couple Discover Someone Listed Their Home For Rent On Facebook; Sephora Thief Takes $1,988 In Cologne

A couple on Clear Creek Road told police their house was for sale and that the woman had received a Facebook message from another person saying that a "Christopher Scott Daly" had listed their residence for rent on Facebook. The couple denied knowing a "Christopher Scott Daly," however the man said that one day he heard someone on his roof and he confronted the individual and told him that he did not request any work to be done. He said the worker on the roof told him that "Scott" had requested work on the roof. Police placed the house on the Watch List and informed the couple they should check the status of their home title to make sure no one has attempted to steal it.

* * *

A man on Glendale Drive told police that the windshield on his 1974 Chevy S10 got cracked by some rocks. He said he was not sure of the location, but believed it may have happened while crossing a bridge downtown. He said he believes the rocks came from a red dump truck.

* * *

A man told police he was leaving work at 1700 Broad St. around 3 p.m. and he placed his backpack down while he was getting into his vehicle. He said he forgot the backpack in the parking lot and, upon returning around 4:15 p.m., the backpack was gone. He said it was mostly filled with school supplies, but he did have an iPad in it. He said he was unable to track the iPad.

* * *

Police were in the area of 3600 Highland Ave. and observed two vehicles that were parked the wrong direction on Highland Avenue. Both vehicles appeared to be abandoned. The first vehicle was covered in filth and appeared to have been sitting for some time. The vehicle was stickered as an abandoned vehicle with a 48-hour notice to move the vehicle. The second vehicle had weeds and trash collecting around it and had several flat tires. It was also stickered as an abandoned vehicle with a 48-hour notice to move it. The vehicles were still there after two days and Yates Towing responded and towed the vehicles.

* * *

Police found a Maroon Infiniti (FL tag) that was parked between two driveways on Zachary Alley. The vehicle was unoccupied with the rear driver's side window partially down. The vehicle seemed to have not been driven in a while. Police observed pine needles and a build up of pollen on the vehicle. Police ran the vehicle's tag to ensure it was not stolen and placed an orange 48-hour tow sticker on the driver's side window.

* * *



Police observed a white Kia Spectra (TN tag) was abandoned at 286 Water St. Trash and weeds had gathered around the vehicle and the tires were also flat. The vehicle was stickered as an abandoned vehicle with a 48-hour notice to move it.

* * *



A disorder was reported at Reagan's Place, 24 Station St. The manager told police the disorder

involved a security guard and a white female. At some point during the altercation, the female allegedly pulled the security guard's hair. Neither of them were on scene to confirm or deny the manager's story. The manager only wished to make a report to police due to regulatory board rules.

* * *

A woman on Campbell Street told police a random man has been knocking on her door all week and she is starting to become afraid. Police did not witness anyone in the area. Police told the woman to call back if he came again.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Carter Street. Police spoke with a woman who explained that she and her husband were having an argument and all she wanted to do was go to sleep. She could not tell police what the argument was over or why she needed police at this

time. When I spoke with the husband, he said his wife gets like this sometimes when she drinks. He implied that she would sometimes drink and become angry and tell him that she was going to kill herself or would attempt to wander off. Police asked the husband if it would be a problem if the wife just went back to the room and went to sleep and he said it would not. Police told him if things looked like they were going to escalate, to leave the area but take the car keys, so his wife would not be able to drive off while intoxicated. The husband said he has some friends he could stay with if it became necessary. Police then spoke with the wife and asked if she was okay going to the room and getting some sleep. She said she could do that. She was asked if there was anything further she needed from the police, and she said there was nothing else she needed.

* * *

A woman on Mansion Circle told police someone had opened an account online with Bank of America using her information. She said she had received an email about it and has notified the bank.

* * *

A man on Chestnut Street told police someone got into his truck and stole several work tools. He said there were no signs of forced entry.

* * *

A man told police he left his vehicle parked in the lot at Gold's Gym, 5510 Highway 153, while he was there last Monday between 6-8 a.m. His wife then discovered damage on it that same day when he got home later around 5 p.m. He said all the damage is on the driver's side front area around the headlight, bumper and fender. He said there are no cameras there, but there might be one nearby at Aldi’s. He has gotten three estimates, all for around $3,000, and he said the vehicle is actually registered to his wife. There is no proof of how the damage was done or if it was intentional.

* * *



An employee of New Hope Missionary Church, 3777 Wilcox Blvd., told police it was discovered by the van driver that the catalytic converters had been cut off of two church vans. He said they were last driven last Sunday and were left parked there around 2:30 p.m. He said there was no video captured and there have been no estimates for repairs yet, so the value for $1,000 is just a guess.

* * *

A man on Mayfair Avenue told police someone attempted to cut his catalytic converter off his vehicle, but did not remove it completely. He there is not a cut on the converter and he is filing a claim with his insurance company.

* * *

A woman on Alton Park Boulevard told police that sometime over the weekend someone stole her

daughter's women's Huffy Bicycle ($300) from her front porch. There is no suspect information available.

* * *

The manager of Sephora, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd, told police that at 3:15 p.m. a black female wearing a dark Nike sweat outfit with long hair wearing a mask entered the store. The woman walked over to the Tom Ford fragrance section and removed the security tags on 11 Tom Ford fragrances worth $1,988. The woman then walked past the last point of sale and continued in an unknown direction with the stolen cologne. Police collected a photo of the woman, as well as security footage, which was turned over to Property.