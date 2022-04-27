Get Silverdale Under Control

Our leading candidates are all about law and order, stiffer jail sentences, control of gangs and the need for technical schooling. Apparently whoever is elected will have an easy job ahead of them. From the recent news regarding the Silverdale Detention Center most of our gangs are located there already. Daily we get news of rapes, assaults, overdoses and the availability of drugs inside the center. The inmates want protection apparently from the gangs which seem to include the staff gang at the center.



It appears the Silverdale Detention Center is already functioning as a technical school but alas for the wrong technical skills as the daily classes seem to be how to commit the various crimes we see reported each day.



Hopefully, whoever is elected will devote the time and energy into addressing the problems at Silverdale along with coming up with a way to keep those that are charged but not yet tried (for non serious crimes) from being imprisoned because they cannot afford bail.



Maybe each of candidates can spend a day in the prison to get an idea of real action steps to address our issues at the facility.

John Blake

Soddy Daisy