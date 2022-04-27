Michael E. Moore Sought In Cleveland Shooting Of Joshua Snyder

Michael E. Moore is being sought in the shooting of Joshua Snyder in Cleveland.

On Tuesday, at 11:58 p.m., Cleveland Police Department officers responded to Texaco at 2000 Dalton Pike SE after receiving reports of a gunshot in the area.

Information was given to officers about a brief altercation between two patrons that occurred inside of the gas service station. The victim, identified as Joshua Snyder, was located a short distance away from the scene. Officers found him with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he is recovering.

The suspect, identified as Moore, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and reckless endangerment.



Anyone with information on the whereabout of Moore is requested to contact Detective Brett Taylor 423-559-3392, or leave a confidential tip via the Cleveland Police Department’s Facebook inbox.

