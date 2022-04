Here is the later Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, PATRICK KYLE

3715 ROLLINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE



ARNOLD, ROBIN MELISSA

3368 BROWNDELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER 1,000



ARP, DENNIS LYNN

240 OLD POWERLINE RD NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BENDZAK-DEMARCO, JOLENE CHRISTINE

7155 SHEPHERD VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE

POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BIBLE, DONNA JANE

2160 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BLANKS, TERRENCE LAJUAN

1575 SOUTHERWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON A REVOKED)



BORJAS-GONZALES, JOSE MANFREDO

1518 SWOPE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)



BRADY, MICHAEL GLEN

1225 FRANK TATE ROAD WHITWELL, 37393

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BUFORD, ADRIAN LEBRON

2313 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



COKER, ALAN V

6321 HANSLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



DUNN, BRANDON RAY

4206 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073101

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



EVERETT, DUSTIN KENNETH

11050 DAVENPPORT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PROBATION CAPIAS PTR THEFT OF PROPERTY



GARCIA, CURTIS PHILLIP

13309 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HARVEY, CURTIS WAYNE

15113 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE



HIGGINS, JIMMY H

9245SPRINGFIELD RD PO BOX 241 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR

4004 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



HUCKABY, COREY TYLER

7072 BRITISH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)



HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE

383 COYOTE TRL RINGGOLD, 307368736

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, KENNETH C

SHALLOWFORD RD WATERFORD APTS APT 6204 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KAVANAUGH, JOHNATHAN MATTHEW

737 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MARSH, NATHAN ALLEN

4901 MEADOW TRACE LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MCCULLOUGH, JERRY CANTRELL

3013 WILSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RAPE



MCKIBBEN, JAPERRI LYNNIQUE

798 LITTLE WATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT UNDER 1,000



MOON, JAVONTAE A

825 SYLVAN DR CHATANOOGA, 374112028

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MOON, KIANA NASHAY

404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111908

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MOSS, MARIA E

676 POPLAR ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



MYERS, JARROD L

234 MYERS RD.

CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)OGLESBY, ERSKINE4615 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000PATRICK, JOHN DAVID735 E 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032929Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEDEN, MICHAEL LEE266 MOUNTAIN MEDOWS RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37409Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSERICHARDS, NICOLE L3253 KY 78 HUTSONVILLE, 40437Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)FAILURE TO APPEARROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE1820 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTRODEN, TRAVIS JAMES422 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000PUBLIC INTOXICATIONSMITH, ASHJAE MARIE4200 SHADY OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF STOLEN FIREARMUNLAWLFUL POSSESION OF FIREARMSPENCER, STEPHEN GREGORY3423 SHADOWLAWN DR EAST RIDGE, 374121147Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTRICKLAND, SIMONE MIMI38 WINDLACE DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TUCKER, LEAH MELINDA1114 ALTAMAHA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWEAVER, MEREDITH GRACE212 S SWEET BRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITE, GEOFFERY1607 PARKER AVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILEY, ISAIAH DEZMOND3708 CARL WHITE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDWILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO2646 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR