Judge Denies New Trial For Woman Charged In Traffic Death Of Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger

Janet Hinds’ motion for a new trial was denied on Thursday morning by Judge Don Poole. The former Soddy Daisy postmaster had sought a new trial after she was convicted of vehicular homicide by intoxication (along with several lesser charges).

In February 2019, Ms. Hinds drove down Hamill Road, and her vehicle struck and killed officer Nicholas Galinger. She was found guilty of those charges in a 2021 trial.

Ms.

Hinds’ attorneys made 10 different objections, almost all of which were brought up during the trial itself. One of the main sticking points was the use of reports and charts that had errors regarding Ms. Hinds’ weight, which would have changed how her body handled alcohol. The defense also argued the prosecution’s report extrapolated data in order to come to a conclusion.

The defense also argued the prosecution engaged in misconduct during closing arguments, with the prosecution stating they had a “duty to convict.” Judge Poole said this argument was not convincing, as the prosecutors had prefaced this statement by saying the jury should convict if the evidence convinced them.

“I think the most important video and most important evidence presented in the trial itself was the two videos taken by officers Justice and Galinger,” Judge Poole said. “The videos showed the manhole with water flowing out of it, it showed the cover being under light, it showed the vehicles approaching the area very slowly. And it also showed a vehicle coming down the center of the road.”

Her attorneys argued her 11-year sentence was unjust, as she had no criminal history prior to the incident but still received a sentence just one year under the maximum. Judge Poole said that while she did not have that history, there were other enhancing factors.

“I think the circumstances were much more aggravating than in some vehicular homicides,” judge Poole said. “I think the defendant received a fair trial, and the motion for a new trial is being overruled.”

With Janet Hinds attending virtually via video-call, Judge Poole denied the motion for appeal.