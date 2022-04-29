Bradley County Election Commission Votes 3-2 To Keep Allan Jones On The Ballot

The Bradley County Election Commission voted 3-2 on Thursday to keep businessman Allan Jones on the ballot for school board.

Several citizens, led by George Gerren, asked the panel to rule that Mr. Jones' house is not within the city limits and that he is not eligible to serve.

Mr. Jones earlier said his farm extends into the Cleveland city limits. He said the residency issue had been settled once before.

Election Commissioner Art Rhodes said the panel decided earlier that Mr. Jones was eligible. Chairman Travis Henry and Cristy Schuch voted with him.

Dana Burgner and Kezmond Pugh were opposed.

The Gerren group indicated that it will now file suit.