Bradley County Election Commission Votes 3-2 To Keep Allan Jones On The Ballot

The Bradley County Election Commission voted 3-2 on Thursday to keep businessman Allan Jones on the ballot for school board.
 
Several citizens, led by George Gerren, asked the panel to rule that Mr. Jones' house is not within the city limits and that he is not eligible to serve.
 
Mr. Jones earlier said his farm extends into the Cleveland city limits. He said the residency issue had been settled once before.
 
Election Commissioner Art Rhodes said the panel decided earlier that Mr.
Jones was eligible. Chairman Travis Henry and Cristy Schuch voted with him.
 
Dana Burgner and Kezmond Pugh were opposed.
 
The Gerren group indicated that it will now file suit.

Police were called to Ohls Avenue where there was an intoxicated woman sitting on the ground in the front doorway. After speaking with her and a man, it was discovered that the two were in a ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted 37-year-old Jerry Cantrell McCullough on a charge of rape. The indictment says the incident happened Oct. 18, 2019. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, DEVIN GOLDD 4817 NORCROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD FAILURE TO REPORT ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Drunk Couple Argues Over An Open Door; Woman Calls Police When Driver Throws Water Bottle At Her

Police were called to Ohls Avenue where there was an intoxicated woman sitting on the ground in the front doorway. After speaking with her and a man, it was discovered that the two were in a verbal argument over her wanting the door open and him wanting it closed. Police calmed down both and they agreed to separate for the night. * * * An officer responded to a broken down ... (click for more)

Jerry Cantrell McCullough Indicted On Rape Charge

The Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted 37-year-old Jerry Cantrell McCullough on a charge of rape. The indictment says the incident happened Oct. 18, 2019. (click for more)

My Cell Phone Is Not At All "Smart"

My cell phone is not at all "smart" by today's standards. It's just a cheap low-cost cellphone with basic services that's served me well over the decades. I use it mainly for emergency situations while away from home. So please! Stop telling me to just "use my smartphone," because I don't have one, and don't want one. Thank You Brenda Washington (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hullander Takes ‘The High Road’

Matt Hullander was scurrying between early voting sites Thursday when he learned a second wave of negative ads had been mailed to Hamilton County voters. Hullander is in a tight race with Sabrena Smedley in next Tuesday’s Republican primary to become the next Hamilton County Mayor while insiders believe a third hopeful, Weston Wamp, has imploded in the eyes of voters after his backers ... (click for more)

UTC Lineman Cole Strange Taken 29th In 1st Round Of NFL Draft

Bewildered people across the country curiously searched around for any information on Cole Strange a little before midnight. When the New England Patriots selected the Chattanooga offensive lineman with the 29th overall pick in the NFL draft, most had only heard about him in passing. Rusty Wright was not one of those people. Chattanooga’s coach is certain the Patriots are getting ... (click for more)

Mocs Beach Volleyball Team Wins Post Season Opener

After the first four matches were done in two sets, the top spot came down to the third set in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Beach Volleyball Championships on Thursday afternoon in Morehead, Ky. The third-seeded Mocs defeated No. 2 Austin Peay for the first time this season, 3-2, behind a 15-11 victory at the No. 1 pair. The dual began with a Chattanooga straight-set ... (click for more)


