Laborers Union Backs Greg Beck For County Commission, District 5

Sunday, April 3, 2022
County Commission candidate Greg Beck is flanked by Keith Robinson and Jeff Stewart
Local laborers union 846 has endorsed Greg Beck for election to the post her formerly held.

Union representative Keith Robinson said, "We are proud to endorse Greg Beck in the May 3 election for County Commissioner for District 5"

Chris King, spokesman for the Beck campaign, said, "We are happy to have received this most important endorsement from the Laborers Union.
 
"Mr. Beck has been a member of the Brotherhood for many years and has a history of being at the forefront of job development in the county."

April 4, 2022

Police Blotter: Irate Tenant Takes Hammer To Awning Columns; Thief Swipes 1 Shoe, Jacket And Sweatshirt

The manager of Ridgeway Apartments at 1230 Poplar St. said a tenant came to the office door and began banging on the door. Then the tenant grabbed a hammer and started hitting the columns to the awning, demanding that someone fix her front door. There were no damages but the manager wanted to make a report for her records due to the irrational behavior of the tenant. * * * ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For March 28-April 3

Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 28-April 3: SIPSY SANDRA FAYE W/F 52 FELONY OFFICER MAROON PROBATION VIOLATION COCHRAN MICHAEL JEROME W/M 45 HOLD FOR COURT BRYANT FRANCIS EARL W/M 73 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY SIMPLE BATTERY FVA JUVENILE JUVENILE JUVENILE W/M HOLD FOR COURT KIRBY DILLON BRIAN W/M 28 MCBEE CHILD SUPPORT PREVATT JEFF KEITH W/M 52 OFFICER ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keeping Backyard Chickens In Chattanooga Should Not Be Just For Those Who Can Afford 5 Acres

I am a devoted wife, loving mother, friendly neighbor, and I’ve recently been told - in violation of a city ordinance. I own an acre lot inside the Chattanooga city limits, and I have chickens living in my backyard. And I’m not alone. There are hundreds of families inside the city who keep backyard chickens on fewer than five acres. If you had asked me three years ago if I’d ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Sugar Message

A lady in California, Kathleen Studer, has just written to “Dear Next Generation” in the Epoch Times some advice that came on an anonymous sugar packet in a restaurant. Some person had carefully printed on it the words, “Smile, it will free you from the tyranny of wasted thoughts” and Kathleen was so awestruck she wants to pass it along. Luckily for us, the “advice” the Epoch ... (click for more)

Sports

Drew Beam Pitches Vols Past Vanderbilt For Series Sweep

True freshman Drew Beam went all the way in pitching the top-ranked Vols to the final win in a three-game sweep over former top team Vanderbilt on Sunday in Nashville. Beam improved to 6-0 on the season as the visitors won 5-0. The Commodores could manage only two hits off Beam, who was a two-sport standout at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro. The game was tight early ... (click for more)

Armour Homers Twice As UTC Sweeps ETSU, 6-1

The Chattanooga Lady Mocs will be the road next weekend to face UNC-Greensboro for first place in the Southern Conference softball standings, but Chattanooga had to take care of a little business at home this weekend for next week’s three-game series to have any significance. Facing the East Tennessee State University Lady Buccaneers at sun-splashed Frost Stadium Sunday afternoon ... (click for more)


