Laborers Union Backs Greg Beck For County Commission, District 5

Local laborers union 846 has endorsed Greg Beck for election to the post her formerly held.

Union representative Keith Robinson said, "We are proud to endorse Greg Beck in the May 3 election for County Commissioner for District 5"



Chris King, spokesman for the Beck campaign, said, "We are happy to have received this most important endorsement from the Laborers Union.

"Mr. Beck has been a member of the Brotherhood for many years and has a history of being at the forefront of job development in the county."

