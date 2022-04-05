 Tuesday, April 5, 2022 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Blackburn To Oppose Judge Jackson’s Nomination To The Supreme Court

 Senator Marsha Blackburn, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said she will oppose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve on the Supreme Court.

 

She said, “As part of my constitutional duty to provide advice and consent to the President on his nominees, I closely examined Judge Jackson’s writings and rulings.

 

“Throughout this process, it became clear that I could not support this nominee.

The role of a Supreme Court justice is to interpret the law, not to take up arms in a culture war. I have serious concerns that Judge Jackson’s ideology may influence her jurisprudence.

 

"A justice’s primary commitment must always be to the Constitution - not to Woke progressivism or results-based judicial activism. Throughout her career, Judge Jackson evaded this duty, with terrible results. She consistently handed down lenient sentences to child predators, and even granted a convicted cop killer compassionate release from prison. I cannot in good conscience support her confirmation to the highest court in the land.”

 


City Council To Form Short Term Vacation Rental Committee; Flurry Of Non-Owner Occupied STVR Applications Come Ahead Of Moratorium


Two more attorneys have picked up papers for possible races against sitting General Sessions Court judges. Attorney Blake Gilbert picked up for the Division 4 seat held by Lila Statom.

City Council Chairman Chip Henderson said a committee will be set up to study the issue of non-owner occupied short term vacation rentals. He said the panel would include himself and council



Breaking News

Two more attorneys have picked up papers for possible races against sitting General Sessions Court judges. Attorney Blake Gilbert picked up for the Division 4 seat held by Lila Statom. David Schmidt, a longtime prosecutor assigned to General Sessions Court, picked up for Division 2, where Judge Alex McVeagh presides. Attorney Caldwell Huckabay qualified earlier. Judges

Opinion

Chattanooga, Spring Is In The Air

Chattanooga, Spring Is In The Air

There are few things my wife and I love to do more than walk around Chattanooga. We are both graduates of UTC and have considered walking the streets of downtown one of our favorite activities for many years (We have simple hobbies). On a day this week, I was walking in the warm Spring sun and a thought occurred to me. The entire Chattanooga area is in a season of Spring. Not in

Keeping Backyard Chickens In Chattanooga Should Not Be Just For Those Who Can Afford 5 Acres

I am a devoted wife, loving mother, friendly neighbor, and I've recently been told - in violation of a city ordinance. I own an acre lot inside the Chattanooga city limits, and I have chickens living in my backyard. And I'm not alone. There are hundreds of families inside the city who keep backyard chickens on fewer than five acres. If you had asked me three years ago if I'd

Sports

Mocs’ Reagan Armour Named SoCon Player Of The Week

Chattanooga softball's Reagan Armour was tabbed the Southern Conference Player of the Week Monday afternoon after a career weekend at the plate. The league office announced the award Monday afternoon. Armour led the Mocs offense in UTC's series sweep over in-state rival ETSU with a .667 batting average, logging six hits with three of them going for extra bases. The sophomore

College Baseball And Softball Roundup

UTC CLUB BASEBALL TAKES SERIES AGAINST GEORGIA BULLDOGS: The Mocs' offense lit the Bulldogs up in the first and last games of the series to down the Dawgs on the road. UTC took game one 8-4, but dropped the second matchup 12-1. Cade Hoppe went 3-4 with a pair of doubles, Conor deGiorgio also went 2-4 with a couple of walks, and Carson Richardson was 2-3 and also walked twice.


