Blackburn To Oppose Judge Jackson’s Nomination To The Supreme Court

Senator Marsha Blackburn, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said she will oppose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve on the Supreme Court.

She said, “As part of my constitutional duty to provide advice and consent to the President on his nominees, I closely examined Judge Jackson’s writings and rulings.

“Throughout this process, it became clear that I could not support this nominee. The role of a Supreme Court justice is to interpret the law, not to take up arms in a culture war. I have serious concerns that Judge Jackson’s ideology may influence her jurisprudence.

"A justice’s primary commitment must always be to the Constitution - not to Woke progressivism or results-based judicial activism. Throughout her career, Judge Jackson evaded this duty, with terrible results. She consistently handed down lenient sentences to child predators, and even granted a convicted cop killer compassionate release from prison. I cannot in good conscience support her confirmation to the highest court in the land.”