Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLARD, JAYLAN SHAQUNE

5225 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BELLAH, BENJAMIN H

701 NEIGHBOR ROAD CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD ENDANGERMENT



BENFORD, TAJ VERNE

5231 DORSEY CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON



BERRIEN, TAYLA LISA

7024 SPORTSMAN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)



CULBERTSON, LLOYD KEITH

3926 N QUAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, JULIE A

166 LOWER MILL CREEK RD ROCKY FACE, 30740

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ESLINGER, BRANDON KENT

138 LEGGETT RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



FITTEN, SHANA

4324 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101539

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT



HANEY, SHALINDA MARIE

601 MOUNTAIN TRAIL HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, DAVID

314 MCBRIEN RD APT B15 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HENSON, JUSTIN

642 MAIN AVENUE WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH(SELL, D



HILL, JAMES TABOR

2818 OAK LEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)



HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN

2767 LAKE HOWARD RD LA FAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JONES, NICHOLAS LEBRON

1201 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR



LAFERRY, JAMES DAVID

639 GROSS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONT SUB.

LEMLEY, ERICK CLAYTON5530 BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSLONG, JENNY LYNN110 EAST NEWBERRY APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 36022Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MAYES, VINCENT ALLEN4318 GRAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF MORE THAN 150 GRAMS OF FETANYL FOR RESALEPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYMCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS6403 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT0VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY0VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DANGEROUS OFFENSE)MCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: OtherBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, WENDELL BRIAN523 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankASSAULTASSAULTREID, LYDIA KAY3827 ALTIMIRA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1,000RODGERS, MICHAEL A7310 STANDIFER GAP RD, APT 1507 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTSHEA, GENE ALLEN4961 ELDRIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHROPSHIRE, MARCUS DEWAYNE425 W 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:PUBLIC INTOXICATIONSTONE, JOSHUA DAVID5312 LAZARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374123004Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTONECIPHER, AMBER LYNN109 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 307411912Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONSTOUDEMIRE, DERRICK LABRANDON1519 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STOUDT, GRANT NATHANIEL8524 RICARDO LANE LAKESITE, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDERGRIFF, JAMES RANDALL2523 CRESENT CLUB DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUSE OF STOLEN PLATESWISE, CARL BRADLEY1500 KEEBLE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT