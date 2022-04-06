 Wednesday, April 6, 2022 62.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Michele Reneau Qualifies To Run For State House District 27

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Michele Reneau has qualified to run against State House District 27 Rep. Patsy Hazelwood. 

Ms. Reneau is a writer and editor and former realtor. She is the mother of four girls and one boy.

Both are running as Republicans.

Shawn Patrick Tobin has picked up as a GOP candidate.

Michael Potter may run as an Independent.

In District 26, it appears that former County Commissioner Greg Martin may gain the office without opposition. No one has yet qualified to oppose him.

The commission last week voted to name him as the interim representative for House District 26. 

The seat came open when Rep. Robin Smith pleaded guilty in Federal Court in the Phoenix Solutions scam.

It appears Greg Vital in House District 29 and Esther Helton in District 30 will have no opposition.

Senator Bo Watson also has no opposition.

Jennifer Mason has picked up against House District 28 Rep. Yusuf Hakeem.

 


April 7, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 6, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Hears Birds And Think Someone Is Whistling At Her; Drunk Man Can't Remember Where He Lives

April 6, 2022

Grand Jury True Bills


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARELLANO, VICTOR OSCAR 4229 WOODLAWN DR OOLTEWAH, 373638461 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked ... (click for more)

A woman on Cloverdale Circle told police she believed someone was outside of her window and blowing bird calls to annoy her. While on the scene, police heard constant natural bird chirps and ... (click for more)

Here are the Grand Jury True Bills: 313269 1 ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE 04/06/2022 313269 2 ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR ... (click for more)



Opinion

Chattanooga, Spring Is In The Air

There are few things my wife and I love to do more than walk around Chattanooga. We are both graduates of UTC and have considered walking the streets of downtown one of our favorite activities for many years (We have simple hobbies). On a day this week, I was walking in the warm Spring sun and a thought occurred to me. The entire Chattanooga area is in a season of Spring. Not in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Masters Begins

I am not among those who feverishly await Tiger Woods’ “game time” decision. He claims he wants to play but whatever; The Masters Golf Tournament will be just fine either way when it begins early tomorrow morning. In the years I was a sportswriter I covered 25 Masters, spending a week in Augusta every April, and while the names and the faces change, the tournament itself is as pure ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Coaches Make First Public Appearance

On the left side was women’s basketball coach Shawn Poppie. On the right side of the row of chairs was men’s coach Dan Earl. And UTC’s administration and fans hope there are plenty of wins, conference titles and trips to the NCAA Tournament in front of both of their Chattanooga careers. UTC’s athletic director thanked every facet of the athletics department for their role in bringing ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Announces Volkswagen as Premier Kit Sponsor for 2022

Two iconic Chattanooga brands, better together. Chattanooga FC is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Volkswagen Group of America that will electrify supporters from their neighborhood pitches all the way to Fort Finley. “Not only will VW’s iconic logo return to the front of all CFC jerseys, but Volkswagen will work with us to provide more opportunities for women in soccer, ... (click for more)


