Michele Reneau Qualifies To Run For State House District 27

Michele Reneau has qualified to run against State House District 27 Rep. Patsy Hazelwood.

Ms. Reneau is a writer and editor and former realtor. She is the mother of four girls and one boy.

Both are running as Republicans.

Shawn Patrick Tobin has picked up as a GOP candidate.

Michael Potter may run as an Independent.

In District 26, it appears that former County Commissioner Greg Martin may gain the office without opposition. No one has yet qualified to oppose him.

The commission last week voted to name him as the interim representative for House District 26.

The seat came open when Rep. Robin Smith pleaded guilty in Federal Court in the Phoenix Solutions scam.

It appears Greg Vital in House District 29 and Esther Helton in District 30 will have no opposition.

Senator Bo Watson also has no opposition.

Jennifer Mason has picked up against House District 28 Rep. Yusuf Hakeem.