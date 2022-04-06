 Wednesday, April 6, 2022 62.0°F   overcast   Overcast

3-Judge Panel Blocks Tennessee Senate Redistricting Plan

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

A three-judge panel has blocked a redistricting plan led by state Senate Republicans.

The panel gave the majority Republicans 15 days to make corrections, or the judges said they would redraw the lines.

The judges found fault with the House redistricting. It was ruled that issued could go to trial to determine if the judges should step in on that redistricting also. 

Democrats had especially complained about splits to majority Democratic Davidson County.

Three citizens backed by the Democratic party had filed the lawsuit.

State Democrats said, "We have said from the very beginning that the Republican drawn maps in Tennessee weren't just gerrymandered but are absolutely illegal.

Today, a three-judge panel granted an injunction against the Tennessee State Senate Maps after plaintiffs argued that the maps violated state law. 

"Republican legislators will have 15 days to remedy the illegal maps. If they are unable to do so the courts will impose an interim map for the 2022 State Senate elections. In addition, the candidate filing deadline for State Senatorial races has been extended from April 7, 2022 until May 5, 2022 at noon. 

"This is a significant victory in an ongoing fight for fair representation in our state. This fight is far from over as we still await the results of challenges to the Tennessee State House map. The plaintiffs and attorneys in this case have shown an unwavering commitment to making sure that every Tennessee voter gets to choose their representatives, not the other way around."  


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARELLANO, VICTOR OSCAR 4229 WOODLAWN DR OOLTEWAH, 373638461 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL 2302 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Hears Birds And Think Someone Is Whistling At Her; Drunk Man Can't Remember Where He Lives

A woman on Cloverdale Circle told police she believed someone was outside of her window and blowing bird calls to annoy her. While on the scene, police heard constant natural bird chirps and nothing else. The only people outside were the woman and the officer. * * * A woman told police she has been leaving her car parked at Walgreens at 4810 Rossville Blvd. with a "For Sale" ... (click for more)

Chattanooga, Spring Is In The Air

There are few things my wife and I love to do more than walk around Chattanooga. We are both graduates of UTC and have considered walking the streets of downtown one of our favorite activities for many years (We have simple hobbies). On a day this week, I was walking in the warm Spring sun and a thought occurred to me. The entire Chattanooga area is in a season of Spring. Not in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Masters Begins

I am not among those who feverishly await Tiger Woods’ “game time” decision. He claims he wants to play but whatever; The Masters Golf Tournament will be just fine either way when it begins early tomorrow morning. In the years I was a sportswriter I covered 25 Masters, spending a week in Augusta every April, and while the names and the faces change, the tournament itself is as pure ... (click for more)

UTC Coaches Make First Public Appearance

On the left side was women’s basketball coach Shawn Poppie. On the right side of the row of chairs was men’s coach Dan Earl. And UTC’s administration and fans hope there are plenty of wins, conference titles and trips to the NCAA Tournament in front of both of their Chattanooga careers. UTC’s athletic director thanked every facet of the athletics department for their role in bringing ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Announces Volkswagen as Premier Kit Sponsor for 2022

Two iconic Chattanooga brands, better together. Chattanooga FC is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Volkswagen Group of America that will electrify supporters from their neighborhood pitches all the way to Fort Finley. “Not only will VW’s iconic logo return to the front of all CFC jerseys, but Volkswagen will work with us to provide more opportunities for women in soccer, ... (click for more)


