3-Judge Panel Blocks Tennessee Senate Redistricting Plan

A three-judge panel has blocked a redistricting plan led by state Senate Republicans.

The panel gave the majority Republicans 15 days to make corrections, or the judges said they would redraw the lines.

The judges found fault with the House redistricting. It was ruled that issued could go to trial to determine if the judges should step in on that redistricting also.

Democrats had especially complained about splits to majority Democratic Davidson County.

Three citizens backed by the Democratic party had filed the lawsuit.

State Democrats said, "We have said from the very beginning that the Republican drawn maps in Tennessee weren't just gerrymandered but are absolutely illegal. Today, a three-judge panel granted an injunction against the Tennessee State Senate Maps after plaintiffs argued that the maps violated state law.

"Republican legislators will have 15 days to remedy the illegal maps. If they are unable to do so the courts will impose an interim map for the 2022 State Senate elections. In addition, the candidate filing deadline for State Senatorial races has been extended from April 7, 2022 until May 5, 2022 at noon.

"This is a significant victory in an ongoing fight for fair representation in our state. This fight is far from over as we still await the results of challenges to the Tennessee State House map. The plaintiffs and attorneys in this case have shown an unwavering commitment to making sure that every Tennessee voter gets to choose their representatives, not the other way around."