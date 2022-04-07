Hagerty Opposes Jackson’s Nomination To The U.S. Supreme Court
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Senator Bill Hagerty on Thursday announced his opposition to the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court:
“While I found Judge Jackson to be deeply intelligent and committed to serving her country, I do not believe her judicial philosophy and method of constitutional interpretation align with what the Constitution demands and what Tennesseans rightly expect from a Supreme Court justice. Therefore, I am not able to support her lifetime appointment to the Court,” Senator Hagerty said.