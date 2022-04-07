Central And Southern Rhea County Out Of Power For Several Hours Wednesday Evening

Most of Dayton and southern and Central Rhea County were without power for most of Wednesday evening. The power went out at approximately 7:40 and was off until around 9:10 p.m. when power was restored.





According the Rhea County Central Dispatch, the cause was with the TVA system.





Dayton City Manager Tommy Solomon advised that it was his understanding that it was a bad relay switch at the Back Valley Road Substation,





According to TVA Spokesman Jim Hobson, the failure was caused by the weather and failure of the equipment.





