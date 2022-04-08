Man, 32, Shot And Killed Thursday Afternoon On North Germantown Road

A man, 32, was shot on North Germantown Road, and later died on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 12:22 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 700 block of North Germantown Road on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers were notified by dispatch that CFD personnel had located the victim at 600 Tunnel Boulevard as they were responding to the scene. Officers responded to that location as well and located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries where he later succumbed to those injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim may have been involved in an argument with others just prior to being shot.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.