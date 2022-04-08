 Friday, April 8, 2022 50.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man, 32, Shot And Killed Thursday Afternoon On North Germantown Road

Friday, April 8, 2022

A man, 32, was shot on North Germantown Road, and later died on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 12:22 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 700 block of North Germantown Road on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers were notified by dispatch that CFD personnel had located the victim at 600 Tunnel Boulevard as they were responding to the scene. Officers responded to that location as well and located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries where he later succumbed to those injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim may have been involved in an argument with others just prior to being shot. 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


April 8, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Hesitates To Pay For Bikini Bar Dances; Thief Gets $70 Worth Of Change From Car

April 8, 2022

Walker County Government Issues Support For New CHI Memorial Georgia Hospital

April 8, 2022

Rhea County General Elections And State Primaries Set


The owner of Silhouette’s Bikini Sports Bar and Grill at 1401 East 23rd St. said a customer paid for and received one dance, then received two more dances prior to paying, worth $50. The owner ... (click for more)

The Walker County Board of Commissioners submitted a second letter to the Georgia Department of Community Health in support of CHI Memorial’s proposal to replace its existing hospital serving ... (click for more)

Rhea County election commission announced a heavy slate for the those who qualified for the August general election and the state primaries. County Executive George Thacker will ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Hesitates To Pay For Bikini Bar Dances; Thief Gets $70 Worth Of Change From Car

The owner of Silhouette’s Bikini Sports Bar and Grill at 1401 East 23rd St. said a customer paid for and received one dance, then received two more dances prior to paying, worth $50. The owner said when he confronted the man, he said he didn’t have any more money and showed the owner a few dollar bills. The owner said after a while the man finally did reveal that he had a $100 bill ... (click for more)

Walker County Government Issues Support For New CHI Memorial Georgia Hospital

The Walker County Board of Commissioners submitted a second letter to the Georgia Department of Community Health in support of CHI Memorial’s proposal to replace its existing hospital serving northwest Georgia. The Board prepared an initial letter last month as part of CHI Memorial’s application for a certificate of need to operate a 64 bed hospital on Battlefield Parkway in ... (click for more)

Opinion

Undocumented Campaign Signage

It is campaign season once again and we have some hotly contested GOP primaries in Hamilton County. As a member of the Tennessee GOP State Executive Committee which sets the parameters and rules for Republican primaries in Tennessee I would like to remind all candidates, campaigns and supporters to adhere to the laws, rules and regulations regarding campaign signage. Let’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Others Say About Us

For a lifetime I have enjoyed seeing and watching and reading how Southeastern Tennessee, and the Chattanooga area community in particular, is perceived on the national stage. Oh, I already know the truth almost all of the time, but relish how the national media perceives “my people” and “my town.” Yesterday, the Epoch Times – a national newspaper that I subscribe to and enjoy ... (click for more)

Sports

"The Lads Gave 100 percent" - CFC Stuns Memphis 3-1 In US Open Cup Upset

Alex McGrath drove at a ball deep in Chattanooga FC territory as Memphis 901 attempted to play out of the back. His defensive effort caused a change of possession, and so McGrath’s mindset went from dogged pursuit to a scorer’s mentality. His pickoff went to a teammate, who nutmegged Memphis’ stunned fullback and got the ball right back to the cutting McGrath. CFC’s winger did the ... (click for more)

Lookouts Announcer Larry Ward Inducted Into Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame

At a surprise announcement at Chattanooga’s AT&T Field, Lookouts play-by-play announcer Larry Ward was informed that he will be inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 Career class. Mr. Ward will join the state’s most distinguished radio personalities, including the late Luther Masingill who was inducted in the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors