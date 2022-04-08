Former Georgia Football Player Arthur Lynch Arraigned In Sexual Battery Case





According to court documents, Lynch "did unlawfully and intentionally engage in sexual contact with (REDACTED) and the sexual contact was accomplished without the consent of the victim and the defendant knew or had reason to know at the time of the contact that the victim did not consent, and force or coercion was used to accomplish the sexual contact."





Lynch will be back in court in June.



Former Georgia football player Arthur Lynch was arraigned on two counts of felony sexual battery in Judge Don Poole's courtroom on Friday morning.