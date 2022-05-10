Dalton Police Department Investigating Sweet-Smelling Shoplifting

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who shoplifted cologne and perfume worth more than $3,000 from a local store. The thefts happened across two separate days. A young man who was with the suspect is considered a person of interest in the case. Both were recorded by store surveillance.

The incidents happened on Thursday and Friday at the Ulta store at 1310 W. Walnut Ave. On Thursday, the female suspect entered the store shortly before 1 p.m. and began to walk around the store browsing shelves and taking items. While this was taking place, the young male who entered the store at approximately the same time appeared to be distracting store employees from what the suspect was doing. The suspect was able to get away with 14 bottles of designer colognes and perfumes including multiple bottles of Dolce & Gabanna and Gucci products. The stolen products were valued at $,1086. The two individuals then left the store in a blue Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback.

The next day, the female suspect returned to the store alone, still traveling in the blue Mitsbubishi vehicle. This time, the suspect was able to shoplift more than 30 bottles of colognes and perfumes valued at a total of $2,186.99.

The suspect was described as a white, heavyset woman who carried a large tan bag. Employees said that the suspect appeared to have a star tattoo above her right eye that she had attempted to conceal with makeup. She wore a blue patterned top. Her hair was in a tight bun. The young man who appeared to distract store employees was described as having dark curly hair and wearing a yellow shirt with a red lanyard around his neck.

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to please contact Detective Charles Williams at (706) 278-9085, extension 9-280.