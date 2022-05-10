 Wednesday, May 11, 2022 63.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Dalton Police Department Investigating Sweet-Smelling Shoplifting

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who shoplifted cologne and perfume worth more than $3,000 from a local store. The thefts happened across two separate days. A young man who was with the suspect is considered a person of interest in the case. Both were recorded by store surveillance. 

The incidents happened on Thursday and Friday at the Ulta store at 1310 W. Walnut Ave. On Thursday, the female suspect entered the store shortly before 1 p.m. and began to walk around the store browsing shelves and taking items. While this was taking place, the young male who entered the store at approximately the same time appeared to be distracting store employees from what the suspect was doing. The suspect was able to get away with 14 bottles of designer colognes and perfumes including multiple bottles of Dolce & Gabanna and Gucci products. The stolen products were valued at $,1086. The two individuals then left the store in a blue Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback. 

The next day, the female suspect returned to the store alone, still traveling in the blue Mitsbubishi vehicle. This time, the suspect was able to shoplift more than 30 bottles of colognes and perfumes valued at a total of $2,186.99. 

The suspect was described as a white, heavyset woman who carried a large tan bag. Employees said that the suspect appeared to have a star tattoo above her right eye that she had attempted to conceal with makeup. She wore a blue patterned top. Her hair was in a tight bun. The young man who appeared to distract store employees was described as having dark curly hair and wearing a yellow shirt with a red lanyard around his neck. 

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to please contact Detective Charles Williams at (706) 278-9085, extension 9-280.


May 11, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

May 11, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Police responded to the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., on a call that originally came out as a disorder. Once police were on scene, it was determined that no disorder had taken place, simply a verbal

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAUTISTA-PEREZ, LARI 2809 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071524 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for



Police responded to the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., on a call that originally came out as a disorder. Once police were on scene, it was determined that no disorder had taken place, simply a verbal disagreement. The Motel 6 employee believed that a woman had a fake ID and was attempting to get a key card to a room that did not belong to her. Police determined that the ID was valid

Congratulations To All The Candidates

I would like to congratulate those candidates who put themselves on the ballot but didn't quite make it. You gave your opinion on the issues and gave the public a choice. For that I commend you. These candidates, their family and friends have put their heart and soul into months of campaigning and to lose is somewhat devastating. I have been on that side. However, the upside

Roy Exum: This Is Not Legal

There is a particular paragraph in the US Code that reads, [18 U.S, Code 1507]: "Whoever with the intent of interfering with, obstructing or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness or court officer in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building, housing a court of the United States or in or near

Semifinal Bound - Pruitt Sharp as Chattanooga State Softball Advances 4-2 in TCCAA

Natalie Pruitt crouched down and brushed her fingers across the infield dirt. She then readied herself for another pitch with runners on the bases. Whether they were on first, second, or third it did not matter. After this short routine, she was ready to deal. And for five innings, Chattanooga State's lefthanded starter dealt. The Tiger starter allowed only a couple runs in

Lady Vols Signee Justine Pissott Named To WBCA All-America Team

Justine Pissott, a University of Tennessee women's basketball signee, has been selected as a member of the WBCA High School Coaches' All-America Team, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday. Pissott, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward from Toms River, N.J., is one of 10 players who received the honor. Twenty other players garnered honorable mention recognition.


