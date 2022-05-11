County Commission Names City Councilman Ken Smith To District 3 Seat

The County Commission on Wednesday morning named City Councilman Ken Smith to the open District 3 County Commission seat.

He was immediately sworn in to begin serving the district for the Hixson area.

Mr. Smith said he intends to run for a full term on the County Commission in the November election. He said at that time he would give up his City Council seat.

Commissioner Tim Boyd nominated Charlie Hunt for the District 3 post, but Mr. Smith won in a roll call vote.

The seat came open when Commissioner Greg Martin was named by the County Commission to the state House District 26 seat.

Mr. Martin's name will still be on the August ballot for County Commission District 3 in the primary.