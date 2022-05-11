 Wednesday, May 11, 2022 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

County Commission Names City Councilman Ken Smith To District 3 Seat

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

The County Commission on Wednesday morning named City Councilman Ken Smith to the open District 3 County Commission seat. 

He was immediately sworn in to begin serving the district for the Hixson area. 

Mr. Smith said he intends to run for a full term on the County Commission in the November election. He said at that time he would give up his City Council seat. 

Commissioner Tim Boyd nominated Charlie Hunt for the District 3 post, but Mr. Smith won in a roll call vote. 

The seat came open when Commissioner Greg Martin was named by the County Commission to the state House District 26 seat. 

Mr. Martin's name will still be on the August ballot for County Commission District 3 in the primary.


Opinion

It's Up To Us To Reform The Supreme Court

When Donald Trump was in office, he and Mitch McConnell made three lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court. McConnell went so far as to defy Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish—that the next president appoint her replacement—by packing the Court with Amy Coney Barrett just eight days before the 2020 election. The result? Today’s Supreme Court has been taken over by a hyper-partisan ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Is Not Legal

There is a particular paragraph in the US Code that reads, [18 U.S, Code 1507]: "Whoever with the intent of interfering with, obstructing or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness or court officer in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building, housing a court of the United States or in or near ... (click for more)

Sports

Semifinal Bound - Pruitt Sharp as Chattanooga State Softball Advances 4-2 in TCCAA

Natalie Pruitt crouched down and brushed her fingers across the infield dirt. She then readied herself for another pitch with runners on the bases. Whether they were on first, second, or third it did not matter. After this short routine, she was ready to deal. And for five innings, Chattanooga State’s lefthanded starter dealt. The Tiger starter allowed only a couple runs in ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Signee Justine Pissott Named To WBCA All-America Team

Justine Pissott, a University of Tennessee women's basketball signee, has been selected as a member of the WBCA High School Coaches' All-America Team, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday. Pissott, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward from Toms River, N.J., is one of 10 players who received the honor. Twenty other players garnered honorable mention recognition. ... (click for more)


