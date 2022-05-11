HCSO Responding To Accident On Highway 27 Involving Patrol Unit

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has responded to the 14800 block of Highway 27 (Dayton Pike) for a vehicle accident involving one of its patrol vehicles.

The patrol deputy involved in the crash is being evaluated by medical personnel as a precaution.

Currently, both lanes of Highway 27 (Dayton Pike) in front of the Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s Station One have been temporarily closed while the crash is investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Motorist should avoid this area and seek alternative routes until the roadway has been reopened.