Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, CORY TANNER

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)



BARNETTE, AVIA LENISE

2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT



BEASLEY, JAIWON M

210 HENDRIX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



BELCHER, TRAVIS C

5983 VONORE RD LOUDON, 377744539

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BELL, GREGORY LEBRON

710 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112204

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BOWLEN, NITA CORINNE

541 COUNTY RD 273 RAINSVILLE, 35986

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



BOWLING, SHAUN MATTHEW

2803 SALEM VALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BROWNER, OLIVIA MICHELE

5417 SLAYTON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CENTER, VALISA JOI

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112760

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER1000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)



CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ

4361 MONTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113241

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONNIOR, KYLIE C2002 EUGENIA AVE NW CLEVELAND, 373113725Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTCRAFT, JONATHON ERIC8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT 20 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYDAVIS, HENRY CLAYTELL835 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112019Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDAVIS, SAMPSON HUNTER9225 AMOS ROAD OOLTEQAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DURHAM, BRUCE ALLENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (LINCOLN COUNTY)DYE, CECIL KIRK1603 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)DYER, SHAYLA MARIA7848 ALBERTSON LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)FRIZZELLE, MICHAEL SEAN7767 LASATA LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGILLESPIE, KYILEN DAREZ3700 CHERRYTON DR APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGLADDEN, APRIL NICOLE301 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGRAY, VIRGIL LEE6535 COOLEY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETEXTING WHILE DRIVINGGRUNDY, YOSISH ABDI2804 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HALL, RODNEY ANDREW727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF HEROIN (LOADED SYRINGE) (VOP)HARP, MICAH WARREN11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: UTCCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHARTLEY, AUSTIN5318 SPRINGS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORHUFF, RICKY LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374111118Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERIREMONGER, CAYLEA NICOLE4841 BRIGHTON LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609FAILURE TO APPEARJOHNS, THOMAS EARL3200 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYBURGLARYLANGSTON, KATRINA MARCEAL2302 WINDSOR ST APT. 205 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTLEWIS, DEKOBE LEBRON2100 SIMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063910Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVEHICULAR ASSAULT WITH SERIOUS BODILY INJURYRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH SERIOUS BODILY INRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER VIOLATIONPOSS. OF FIERARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONYPOSS. OF MARIHUANA FOR RESALEDRIVING WRONG WAY ON ONE-WAY ROADLOUKILI, ANTHONY KARIM900 MOUNTAIN CREEEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374121902Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMARTINEZ, MICHELLE ALICIA453 JACKSON STREET MURFRESBORO, 37130Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MASON, JESSICA LYNN309 WALMART DRIVE LOT 58 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MATTHEWS, SUMMER JANE11209 VAN GILDER RD DELEVAN,Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCDONALD, CRAWFORD KELLY902 W WALNUT AVE DALTON, 307203951Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF SERVICESDISORDERLY CONDUCTMCGEE, TONEY J614 HANNAH COURTS ATLANTA, 30721Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)MERRILL, NICHOLAS PETER5014 CHRISTOPHER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGMOLLARD, FELICIA M1077 LOFTON LN , 30707Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MUCKLE, COREY DIONTE807 CORNER COURT MURFREESBORO, 37129Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTPARRISH, JASON RAY6234 STONEY RIVER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPETTY, MISTY DANIELLE4929 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 373638416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPORFIRIO, CASTANON807 MARRIMAC CIRCLEAVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBERTS, MONTE BANKS128 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113918Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESHIRLEY, BUTCH ALLEN9509 WOODLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214609Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVOP (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF)SMITH, MELAINE BROOKE645 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)SUKHANOV, VICTORIAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURETHOMPSON, REBECCA LYNN247 MCCLOUD CHURCH ROAD ROGERVILLE, 37857Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)TOMAS-SIMON, ANER OLIVER3223 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TRENTHAM, MARIEANN LEACHTRAVEL INN LEBANON,Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTTRIMBLE, LADARRIUS RON614 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042116Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWARD, ANDREW PHILLIP148 COUNTY RD 312 SWEETWATER, 378745119Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWHITE, DUSTIN RAY5322 GREEN BRIAR ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOLFFORD, CLINT MATTHEW5309 HWY 153 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge(FORFEITURE CAPIAS)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OZETINA, JOSE IGNACIO4105 WATSON ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY