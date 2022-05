YOUNGBLOOD ANTHONY RAY W/M 43 FELONY OFFICER FOUTS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO HELMET, MOTORCYCLE NO INSURANCE, THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE

BROOKS JR. FLOYD EDWARD W/M 48 FELONY OFFICER MILLER POSS. OF TOOLS FOR THE COMMISION OF A CRIME, DAMAGE TO BUSINESS PROPERTY 2nd DEGREE, THEFT BY TAKING MOTOR VEHICLE, PROBATION VIOLATION

PARKER TREY AUSTIN W/M 21 FELONY OFFICER HERPST GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, THEFT OF VEHICLE, PROBATION VIOLATION, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 9-15:

