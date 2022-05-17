Man Outside Convenience Store Panhandles While Holding Baseball Bat

Ralph Alexander Boston, 54, was charged with aggressive panhandling near 1507 Bradt St. on May 11.At 7:20 a.m. last Wednesday, an employee at the Fast Stop at 2285 Wilcox Blvd. told police that Boston, who had been previously trespassed from the Fast Stop, was standing in the parking lot with a baseball bat in his hands, yelling at customers and asking them to give him money.The employee told police she had asked him to leave the business, but he refused and for several minutes continued asking customers for money.At this time, she said she called police and Boston left the area on foot in the direction of Roanoke Avenue and Bradt Street.Police located Boston near 1507 Bradt St., holding a baseball bat. He was taken into custody because he is a continuous trespass violator at Fast Stop.When searching Boston, police located a small blue pill, suspected of being OxyContin, inside a small change pocket in the front right pocket of Boston's denim shorts.Police then transported him to the Hamilton County Jail for the charges of criminal trespass, aggressive panhandling and simple possession.