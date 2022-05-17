Chattanooga Softball Gets Alabama Regional With Alabama, Stanford, Murray State
New DA Will Have Lot Of Spots To Fill; Prosecutor Andrew Coyle Is 1st To Depart

Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Andrew Coyle makes his case with the jury
Andrew Coyle makes his case with the jury

The new Hamilton County District Attorney (either John Allen Brooks or Coty Wamp) will have a lot of room to refashion the office with many experienced prosecutors and staff choosing to either go elsewhere or retire with the change of administration.

The first to go after the recent election defeat of District Attorney Neal Pinkston is Division I supervisor Andrew Coyle, whose last day in the office will be May 27.

Prosecutor Coyle said, "I will very much miss it. Being a prosecutor is incredibly rewarding and provides such a sense of job achievement. I will miss it tremendously."

He said he has been asked to join the law firm of Patrick, Beard, Schulman and Jacoway, where former top prosecutor Lance Pope earlier joined the team. Former prosecutor Kristen Williams is also on staff - as is prosecutor Coyle's wife as a paralegal.

Prosecutor Coyle expects to handle very little criminal defense, if any. The focus will be civil cases, business law, construction, estates.

Mr. Coyle was born in New Orleans, though his parents and grandparents had lived in Chattanooga. His grandfather was pastor of Signal Mountain Baptist Church. His parents had an opportunity to return to Chattanooga and when they arrived back Andrew was 14 and enrolled at McCallie School.

He graduated from UT, then met his wife while they both worked at Southern Star restaurant. Then he went on to Cumberland Law School. He was briefly in private practice before joining the DA's staff in 2015.

Prosecutor Coyle said Neal Pinkston "did a lot for me" in guiding him in the courtroom and eventually entrusting him with oversight of a division of Criminal Court. 

He said lead prosecutor Cameron Williams "has been a delight to work with. It was a tremendous honor to be able to try cases together with him."

A number of other prosecutors and staff members are expected to depart.


May 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Says Ex-Boyfriend Is Stalking Her; Hungry Woman Silences Noisy Rooster

May 17, 2022

City To Save $345,000 This Fiscal Year With Dropping Of Division II Of City Court

May 17, 2022

Man Outside Convenience Store Panhandles While Holding Baseball Bat


An officer spoke to two women in reference to stalking. They said while they were at work at Furry Tales at 6308 Highway 58, they saw a man’s vehicle parked at Circle K at 6239 Highway 58, within ... (click for more)

The city will save $345,000 this year with the elimination of Division II of City Court. Judge Russell Bean is retiring, though Judge Sherry Paty will remain in Division I. City Court employees ... (click for more)

Ralph Alexander Boston, 54, was charged with aggressive panhandling near 1507 Bradt St. on May 11. At 7:20 a.m. last Wednesday, an employee at the Fast Stop at 2285 Wilcox Blvd. told police ... (click for more)



Student Debt - And Response (4)

“And so we come to commencement, that glorious moment of achievement when a high school or college graduate will be awarded a hard-earned diploma and venture into a complex world full of promise and fright.” Uh-huh. Except for over 40 million young Americans who are saddled with a collective debt of well over $1.5 trillion, and who are being “blamed” by conservatives like Roy ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Where Do We Stand?

Victor Davis Hanson is, in my opinion, one of the great conservative minds in America and I relish everything he has to write. I join him in my concern over so many things that are happening in our country. The violent crime that we felt this weekend in Buffalo and at a Presbyterian Church in California is for starters but deeper is the inflation, with the white supremacy hatred, ... (click for more)

"I Just Want To Travel" - Pare Pene On To Big Things

The swishing of nets, the squeaking of sneakers, the bouncing of a basketball, the applause of the crowd and Pareunuora ‘Pare’ Pene’s voice echoing through McKenzie Arena. If anyone decided to put together a “soundtrack” of UTC women’s basketball over the last four years, those would be the essential elements. Pene’s cheers of joy and encouragement through the highs and lows ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols And Lady Vols Recruiting Has Changed

Used to be when someone like five-star prospect Julian Phillips signed with Tennessee basketball, the news would’ve been hailed as a rare achievement for the Vols. Not anymore. Likewise, the thought of Tennessee women’s basketball adding four transfers in one incoming class would’ve been unthinkable in years past. Times have changed. The recruiting of both Tennessee ... (click for more)


