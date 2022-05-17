City To Save $345,000 This Fiscal Year With Dropping Of Division II Of City Court

The city will save $345,000 this year with the elimination of Division II of City Court.

Judge Russell Bean is retiring, though Judge Sherry Paty will remain in Division I.

City Court employees will drop from 14 to seven.

Also, city officials said there will be a new push to improve the IT department, including the filling of nine positions that had been frozen.

One of those is a director of security.

The city will have a rebranded website that is more user friendly, it was stated.

At a budget session, Chief Financial Officer Brent Goldberg said the $33 million for affordable housing with come from $20 million in 2022 surplus funds and $13 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

He said city funding has been dropped for Baby University, that was a mainstay of the Berke administration. He said Signal Centers is welcome to submit requests for proposals to the city for social services funds.

The city is focusing instead on an Early Learning program as well as help to the local Head Start program.

The budget for Equity and Community Engagement is up 59 percent to $522,904. New positions include executive assistant and two equity coordinators.

Equity training throughout the city is planned.

Economic Development is getting five new positions, including fiscal analyst, real property coordinator, legal assistant to work on getting clear title on back tax properties, a chief housing officer and a director of entrepreneurship.

The budget for Economic Development is up 42 percent.

Three percent salary increases are spread throughout the city budget.