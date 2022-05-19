Police Blotter: Woman's Ex-Husband Shows Up Every So Often To Harass Her; Suspicious Person Reported At The Park Just Waiting For Friend To Play Pokemon Go

A woman on Sylvan Avenue told police her ex-husband keeps coming by her house and harassing her by making threats, then leaving the property. She said they have been separated for several years now, but every once in a while he will come by and harass her at random. She said she was attempting to take out an Order of Protection on him and just needed to document the incident.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the Residence Inn, 2340 Center St. Officers spoke with a hotel employee who said a man was there trying to serve papers to a guest. The man showed officers paperwork from the courts showing who he was looking for. The employee said that the person in room 218 had just moved in. The man said that the person he was looking for had been there since 2019, so he left the property.

* * *

Police were flagged down in the Walgreen's parking lot, 3902 Blanchard St., by a man who said he needed to pick up personal belongings from an address on Blanchard Street. He said his personal belongings were sitting outside on the porch and he just wanted police to stand by while he retrieved them. Police escorted the man to the residence, where he retrieved the items without incident.

* * *

A man on Workman Road told police he was notified that a vehicle there had crashed into one of his parked vehicles on his property. While talking to the man, police noticed the tire tracks behind the vehicle in question resembled that of a wrecker truck. After pointing this out to the man, police came to the conclusion that the vehicle had been dropped off on his property by an unknown wrecker truck. The vehicle did not show as stolen when it was run through NCIC, and no owner called in to report it stolen. The vehicle did have damage to the driver's side near the front, however police noticed rust underneath the paint near the damage. This made police believe that the damage was old. Therefore police encouraged the man to remove the vehicle from his property at his convenience since he did not own it and did not request the vehicle to be placed on his property.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported a man and woman passed out on the sidewalk at 1100 Carter St. When police arrived, the two were sitting on a bench. Both of them seemed to be alright. Police ran both for wants and warrants and found none, and sent them on their way.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on 5th Avenue Court. Police spoke with the resident, who said he and a woman had gotten into a verbal disagreement and he had asked her to leave. Police spoke with the woman, who confirmed this story. She finished gathering her belongings and left the area.

* * *

A woman on W. 37th Street told police that while she was in the bathroom of her apartment she heard what she believed to be someone tampering with the door knob to the rear of her apartment. She said no one made entry into the residence, nothing was broken and nothing was stolen from her apartment. She requested police check to see if there was anyone suspicious in the area. Police did check the area and did not locate anyone outside. The woman also requested to be added to the Watch List.

* * *

A security guard for Patten Towers, 1 E. 11th St., reported a disorder. He told police that a black male with dreads wearing a white t-shirt and jeans came in the lobby and was arguing with him. The security guard could not make a decision on if he wanted to trespass the man from the property. The man told police he was trying to check up on his dad who lives at Patten Towers. Police told the man if he decides to go check up on his dad he needs to cause no trouble for the staff working at Patten Towers.

* * *

A man told police he had just found a female's pink wallet on the ground near 301 Market St. Police identified the owner and found that she is currently incarcerated at the jail. Police contacted the Hamilton County Jail and asked them to inform her that her wallet was found and would be taken to the Chattanooga Property Division for safe keeping.



* * *

An employee of RPR & Associates, 1200 Mountain Creek Road, told police that overnight someone cut the catalytic converter off of a company owned 2015 Toyota 4Runner and took it.

She said they are having difficulty with the security camera footage and will call back should they find video of the suspect.

* * *

A woman on Tarpon Trail told police an identity theft/impersonation came to light after speaking with her credit union. She said that she checked with Chattanooga 1st Federal Credit Union regarding her statement and they asked her about her address. They said that mail had been returned. She said she called the USPS and was told that a change of address had been submitted for her. The address submitted was in Atlanta. She said the mail was returned because the address was vacant. She said that her credit report also showed a Discover Card having been opened in her name at that address. At this time, the woman is unaware of any monetary thefts to her accounts.

* * *

Police found a vehicle in a ditch on Jesse Conner Road. Police spoke with the driver and he said that he just slid off the roadway and he did not want to make a police report. He called for a wrecker and the vehicle was removed from the ditch. There did not appear to be any damage to any property, minus a little grass torn up from the tow truck moving the vehicle.

* * *

Police received notice of a back door alarm at a residence on Valleybrook Road. Police discovered the rear door to be unsecured. Police entered the door, which led to the garage, to search for a potential intruder. No one was located and all other entries to the home were secured. The responsible party for the address was unable to be reached.

* * *

An employee at the CBL Corporation Center, 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police that last week on Tuesday at 7 p.m. when she got off work, she observed the rear bumper of her vehicle was damaged in the parking lot.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported sitting in a vehicle parked by its lonesome in the park at Gadd Road/School Drive. Police spoke with the woman, who said she was waiting for a friend to play Pokemon Go. Police did not observe any contraband in her vehicle. While police were speaking with her, the person she claimed to be her friend arrived.