May 20, 2022
An employee at the Times Free Press told police the newspaper began a program where if you subscribed to the Times Free Press you would get an iPad. He said the iPad would only be available for ... (click for more)
A former star athlete at Brainerd High School has been sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison for fentanyl distribution.
Jamaul Herman Jr. appeared before Judge Curtis Collier.
... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
An employee at the Times Free Press told police the newspaper began a program where if you subscribed to the Times Free Press you would get an iPad. He said the iPad would only be available for the subscriber as long as the subscription was active. He said five iPads were picked up and once they were obtained, subscriptions were canceled. He said homeless people are the potential ... (click for more)
A former star athlete at Brainerd High School has been sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison for fentanyl distribution.
Jamaul Herman Jr. appeared before Judge Curtis Collier.
Herman, 22, will be on supervised release for three years after finishing his prison term.
His guideline range had been 15 to 21 months. His attorney asked for the low end of the range, noting ... (click for more)
Republican supporters have complained for years about the inherent unfairness of Tennessee's open primary system, which allows Democrats to choose Republican nominees for state and local offices. Yet despite supermajorities for the past few terms and plenty of opportunities to respond to grassroots' concerns, the Republican leadership failed to act.
How ironic - and illuminating ... (click for more)
There was a time, in the not-so-distant past, when college athletics were pure. There was no transfer portal, where the disgruntled athletes could scoff at commitment, loyalty, and tradition in vain pursuit of the NFL. And there was no “name, image, and likeness” (NIL) where college-aged teenagers are now paid for endorsements, autographs, appearances, and the like.
During this ... (click for more)
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers homered three times in the first inning and never took their foot off the gas in a 27-2 annihilation of Mississippi State in Thursday night's series opener at Dudy Noble Field.
Tennessee (47-7, 23-5 SEC) had a perfect start to the road showdown. After a groundout to start the game, Luc Lipcius , Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert ... (click for more)
Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White has initiated a leadership transition process within the track & field/cross country program.
Tennessee Athletics and Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Beth Alford-Sullivan mutually agreed to part ways on Thursday, effective immediately. Assistant Ken Harnden will oversee the program on an interim basis while a comprehensive ... (click for more)