Police Blotter: Woman Accuses Noisy Upstairs Deaf Neighbor Of Using Disability To Her Advantage; Billiard Club Shuts Down Early Due To Prank Call That Water Was To Be Shut Off

A woman on Standifer Gap Road told police she has been having an ongoing noise complaint issue with her upstairs neighbors. She said they are continuing to stop and make noise, especially the kids. She said she has tried complaining about it, but the neighbor is deaf and has used that to her benefit. She said she has been verbally attacked about appearing as if she is against the deaf community for complaining about her. She said she would like documentation to take to the front office for further assistance.

* * *

A woman on W. 38th Street told police she had gotten into a verbal argument with her sister over a

stimulus check. The woman said she would leave for the evening to keep the peace.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Tunnel Boulevard. Officers spoke with a man and woman who said she entered into his residence (where they had been earlier) to gather

her things. A verbal disorder ensued, but was quickly extinguished on police arrival. The woman gathered her things and left.

* * *

A man told police he was traveling on I-75 SB getting on Exit 4 when he struck a large object in the roadway which resulted in a flat tire. The man did not observe any other damage to his vehicle.

* * *



A woman on E. 25th Street Court told police that sometime after 12:15 a.m. someone slashed the right rear tire on her 2015 Nissan Sentra. She said she does not know who did this or why it was done. A Watch was created for this address.

* * *

A man on E. Main Street told police that sometime overnight someone smashed his driver's side window. He said that after an earlier break-in over two weeks ago, he had removed any valuable items from his vehicle.

* * *

A man on Marylin Lane told police he checked his credit and found about 70 inquiries and 20 credit accounts (15 of which are in collection). He said he has never applied for any of these credit accounts. He said he believes it is from him losing his wallet in 2016. He said he never reported losing his wallet. He said he has not lost any money as a result of this bad credit. He said he needs a report as he is working with ARG to get his credit straightened out.

* * *



A disorder was reported at an apartment on Latimore Street. Police spoke with a woman who said she and her husband got into an argument and her husband left in her vehicle, so she called the police. She said that she just wanted him out of the apartment and she wanted her car back. While police were there, the husband came back to the apartment. He gave his wife her keys back and stated he would get his belongings and leave if that is what his wife wanted. He packed a couple of bags and went to sit in his truck until his friend could come pick him up.

* * *

A man on McCallie Avenue told police that someone stole a Stihl chainsaw from a power lift that was on a construction job site.

* * *

A man told police that someone had vandalized the side of his supermarket at 2435 Rossville Blvd. Police observed a portion of the business to be vandalized. Camera footage showed a black male approaching the business and spray painting the side of the building around 7-7:30 a.m.

* * *



A man told police that his vehicle, a rented red Toyota RAV4, was parked in the parking garage for River Rocks at 355 Walnut St. He said it appeared the driver's door had been tampered with due to the state of the trim around the window. He said that his work laptop, expandable monitor and charging cable were stolen, along with the backpack they were in. Also, he said that his airline carry on bag containing his clothes was stolen. He told police that the garage has cameras, but staff had told him they could not access them at this time. He told me that he would be leaving in a couple of hours for Nashville and then returning to Missouri.

* * *

A man on Boylston Street told police that someone cut the catalytic converter out his vehicle overnight.

* * *

A woman on N. Concord Road told police that someone had come into her home and moved things. Officers did not see any signs of forced entry while in the home. No items were reported stolen.

* * *

A man on W. Main Street told police that someone stole the catalytic converter off his vehicle overnight.

* * *

Police were flagged down by a woman at 1012 Market St. who said she had asked a man to move along off the Pickle Barrel property due to him harassing customers when they would step outside to smoke. She said the man was refusing to leave and attempting to preach at her. While police were informing the man he needed to gather his items up and leave the premises, he got down on his knees and began preaching. The man said he has died seven times and that he used to steal cars, pimp and rob people, so what does he have to fear. He then said, "Would you rather I go and preach to the junkies and give them the Word?" Then following that he said, "I am heading to Asheville." Police told him he needed to start heading that direction. The man agreed and left the premises.

* * *

The Chattanooga Billiard Club staff told police they received a phone call around 11:30 p.m. from a man who said he worked for TVA or the water company and that the bar's water was going to be shut off at midnight. The bar shut down operations at the bar around midnight due to this phone call and thinking they were not going to have water to be able to keep the bar operational for the remainder of the night. After the bar removed all patrons and closed, they realized this was a prank call and the water was not shut off. The bar worker who received the call was not on scene and other than caller ID with the phone number coming back to a man, there is no confirmation that the individual who called the bar was in fact that man. The bar just wanted a report for records due to the potential revenue loss that night, which was estimated to be around $2,000.