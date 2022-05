Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE

1117 ANITA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BENEFIELD, JARROD MICHAEL

2445 CHAVIES RD FORT PAYNE, 359684710

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRADY, PAUL

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROADNAX, EVERETT JAMES

3609 MERIGOLD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHEEK, BRADLEY SANDERS

515 TURTLE XING OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



COLVIN, RAPHEAL TORRES

804 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



COZZART, KHERA

2421 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37316

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 100



FRANKLIN, MASON TROTTER

3401 WHITNEY ST.

LUPTON CITY, 37351Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeELECTRONIC TRACKING OF MOTOR VEHICLESELECTRONIC TRACKING OF MOTOR VEHICLESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSTALKINGHARASSMENTREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEGRAY, VIRGIL LEE6535 COOLEY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGSPEEDINGEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHARDWICK, IVAN L505 18TH AVE ROSSVILLE, 37401Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTHARPER, CHRISHANNA NAKEYSHIA2321 GREEN FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYHARPER, TEDDRICK LEBRON3831 RAE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHULLUM, ANTHONY DEWAYNE1704 E 14TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJOHNSON, AARON MATTHEW544 R L BOLTON ROAD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPTR (FTA FOR SIMPLE POSSESSION)MCCLURE, HOLLY LEANN160 LINDA LN EVENSVILLE, 373323278Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYUSE OF STOLEN PLATESMCEUEN, ANTHONY SCOTT3001 DAYTON BLVD APT G1 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTMENDEZ-REYNOSO, MILTON OLEGARIO302 DUNLAP AVE #22 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)CRIMINAL SIMULATIONMILLER, ANGELA DAWN199 LOT #76 KOA BLVD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESIC ASSAULTMITCHELL, BRITTANY206 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTOPEN CONTAINER LAW911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)MUCCINO, AIDAN VINCENT6425 OLIN LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARADICS, SHANNAN L727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSANBORN, CRAIG ALAN29 EAST LONG HOLLOW ROAD RINGGOLD, 30739Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESANDERS, JUSTIN CURTIS1049 LIBERTY PKWY NW ATLANTA, 30318Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: UTCCARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTYSETH, JODI LYNN3008 EDGEWOOD DRIVE SIGNAL MTN., 37377Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESMITH, MACKENZIE P10405 CARD RD APT 411 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHOMAS, AMANDA MARIE4605 LAKE HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WARE, JAMES THEON1913 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042223Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEST, ANGELA MAEGAN6728 WILLOW BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)SPEEDING