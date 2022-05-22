Jason West And Jackie Hering Claim Victories At Sunbelt Bakery Ironman 70.3 North American Championship Chattanooga





The Scenic City and southeastern Tennessee and northern Georgia provided a stunning backdrop for the 2022 Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship Chattanooga presented by McKee A Family Bakery triathlon. With some of triathlon’s best on hand, Jason West (USA) won the men’s professional race with a finishing time of 3:37:14 while Jackie Hering (USA) topped the podium in the women’s professional race with a time of 4:02:34. The race was featured live on Outside TV, and was the second in a series of 11 IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon events from across the globe to broadcast exclusively on the platform.Finishing on the men’s professional podium was Matt Hanson (USA) in second with a finishing time of 3:38:11 only two weeks after a 13th place at the 2021 IRONMAN World Championship, and Rodolphe Von Berg (USA) who posted a 3:39:52 finishing time that was good for third place.On the women’s side, Paula Findlay (CAN) took second behind Hering with a time of 4:06:15, while Holly Lawrence (GBR) finished in third with a time of 4:09:22.Top five professional men’s results:SWIMBIKERUNFINISH1. Jason WestUSA00:24:3602:00:5201:09:0903:37:142. Matt HansonUSA00:25:0002:00:3601:09:5903:38:113. Rodolphe Von BergUSA00:24:4502:00:4701:11:5103:39:524. Jackson LaundryCAN00:24:5202:00:2901:12:0903:40:205. Steven McKennaAUS00:24:4602:00:4101:14:2903:42:58Top five professional women’s results:SWIMBIKERUNFINISH1. Jackie HeringUSA00:26:4502:14:1201:18:1204:02:342. Paula FindlayCAN00:26:4102:14:1301:22:0604:06:153. Holly LawrenceGBR00:25:2702:16:3301:24:2204:09:224. Lesley SmithUSA00:28:1502:24:2601:17:5104:13:565. Mirinda CarfraeAUS00:29:2402:19:4001:22:5604:15:07The 2022 Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship Chattanooga presented by McKee A Family Bakery triathlon saw more than 2,500 athletes start the race ranging in age from 18-82 years old. Athletes kicked off their 70.3-mile journey with a 1.2-mile swim in the Tennessee River before athletes embarked on the 56-mile bike course through northern Georgia and historic Chickamauga. The 13.1-mile run course took athletes through scenic downtown Chattanooga before finishing at Ross’s Landing along the Tennessee River. The event offered a professional prize purse of $75,000. Additionally, 150 age-group qualifying slots were up for grabs to race at the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship presented by Utah Sports Commission in St. George, Utah taking place on Oct. 28 & 29, 2022.Official results can be found at www.ironman.com/im703-chattanooga-results.