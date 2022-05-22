 Sunday, May 22, 2022 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Jason West And Jackie Hering Claim Victories At Sunbelt Bakery Ironman 70.3 North American Championship Chattanooga

Sunday, May 22, 2022
- photo by Kevin LeClaire/IRONMAN
The Scenic City and southeastern Tennessee and northern Georgia provided a stunning backdrop for the 2022 Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship Chattanooga presented by McKee A Family Bakery triathlon. With some of triathlon’s best on hand, Jason West (USA) won the men’s professional race with a finishing time of 3:37:14 while Jackie Hering (USA) topped the podium in the women’s professional race with a time of 4:02:34. The race was featured live on Outside TV, and was the second in a series of 11 IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon events from across the globe to broadcast exclusively on the platform.
 
Finishing on the men’s professional podium was Matt Hanson (USA) in second with a finishing time of 3:38:11 only two weeks after a 13th place at the 2021 IRONMAN World Championship, and Rodolphe Von Berg (USA) who posted a 3:39:52 finishing time that was good for third place.
On the women’s side, Paula Findlay (CAN) took second behind Hering with a time of 4:06:15, while Holly Lawrence (GBR) finished in third with a time of 4:09:22.
 
Top five professional men’s results: 
  SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH
1. Jason West USA 00:24:36 02:00:52 01:09:09 03:37:14
2. Matt Hanson USA 00:25:00 02:00:36 01:09:59 03:38:11
3. Rodolphe Von Berg USA 00:24:45 02:00:47 01:11:51 03:39:52
4. Jackson Laundry CAN 00:24:52 02:00:29 01:12:09 03:40:20
5. Steven McKenna AUS 00:24:46 02:00:41 01:14:29 03:42:58
   
 
Top five professional women’s results: 
  SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH
1. Jackie Hering USA 00:26:45 02:14:12 01:18:12 04:02:34
2. Paula Findlay CAN 00:26:41 02:14:13 01:22:06 04:06:15
3. Holly Lawrence GBR 00:25:27 02:16:33 01:24:22 04:09:22
4. Lesley Smith USA 00:28:15 02:24:26 01:17:51 04:13:56
5. Mirinda Carfrae AUS 00:29:24 02:19:40 01:22:56 04:15:07
 
The 2022 Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship Chattanooga presented by McKee A Family Bakery triathlon saw more than 2,500 athletes start the race ranging in age from 18-82 years old. Athletes kicked off their 70.3-mile journey with a 1.2-mile swim in the Tennessee River before athletes embarked on the 56-mile bike course through northern Georgia and historic Chickamauga. The 13.1-mile run course took athletes through scenic downtown Chattanooga before finishing at Ross’s Landing along the Tennessee River. The event offered a professional prize purse of $75,000. Additionally, 150 age-group qualifying slots were up for grabs to race at the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship presented by Utah Sports Commission in St. George, Utah taking place on Oct. 28 & 29, 2022.

Official results can be found at www.ironman.com/im703-chattanooga-results.


May 22, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Abandons TV And 2 Hover Boards He Wheeled Out Of Walmart When Confronted; Policeman Assists Changing A Flat Tire

May 22, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 21, 2022

Woman, 27, Dies In Single-Vehicle Wreck On Highway 27 South Early Saturday Morning


A loss prevention agent with Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., told police that a white male entered the store and placed an Orr TV and two hover boards in a grocery cart. The man then passed all ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE 1117 ANITA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... (click for more)

A 27-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 27 South early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:03 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Abandons TV And 2 Hover Boards He Wheeled Out Of Walmart When Confronted; Policeman Assists Changing A Flat Tire

A loss prevention agent with Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., told police that a white male entered the store and placed an Orr TV and two hover boards in a grocery cart. The man then passed all points of sale without paying for the merchandise. The agent walked outside and yelled at the man, who then abandoned the cart and items and fled the scene. The agent was able to get the ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE 1117 ANITA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BENEFIELD, JARROD MICHAEL 2445 CHAVIES RD FORT PAYNE, 359684710 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Opinion

Reaching Across The Aisle

What comes to mind when I hear the outcry of sore losers in a mayoral race in Hamilton County in 2022? What comes to my mind is we have had elected officials in this county dating back years who were applauded for being able to bring Republicans and Democrats together in a race for mayor, sheriff, commissioner, council person, Senator, or State Representative. So why now does ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Are We Not Safe?

Some experts believe that all hell will break loose across the United States tomorrow morning, shortly after 10 a.m. You see, it is on Mondays when the Supreme Court announces its most recent findings and there is good reason to believe the Roe v. Wade decision will be made public tomorrow. The reason you believe widespread chaos will erupt is because a memo leaked from the Department ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Softball Tops Murray State In 8 Innings, But Ends Season With Another Loss To Alabama

Chattanooga defeated third-seeded Murray State 1-0 in eight innings on Saturday evening at the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional. However, the Mocs then suffered a second loss to Alabama to end their season. The Mocs and Racers were scoreless through seven innings until Adison Keylon drove in the game’s lone run in the eighth on an RBI groundout. Brooke Parrott tossed 7.2 shutout ... (click for more)

CFC Dominant In New York; Led By Naglestad Hat-Trick

Chattanooga FC turned on the style with a 5-1 win over Flower City Union in Rochester, NY. Hat-trick hero Markus Naglestad rose to the occasion as the Boys in Blue earned a second road win in a row to avenge the previous meeting between the two sides. Chattanooga FC had a two week break before this match following a 2-1 win in a successful visit to the Maryland Bobcats. Flower ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors