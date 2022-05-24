Police Blotter: Woman Cursed By Scam Caller After She Hangs Up On Him Multiple Times; Woman Loses $4,900 Engagement Ring While At Nail Salon

A woman told police that a man had called her 10 minutes before and said, “Hello Ms. Jones,” and she hung up immediately because she receives scam calls on a daily basis. She said the man immediately called back and said, "Ms. Jones, the phone hung up," to which she replied, "No, I hung up. Don't call me again." She said the man then cursed her and she told him she was going to call the police if he kept calling her. He then said, "I am the police and work for the FBI." She said she then hung up again.

* * *



A woman on Shallowford Road told police she left her home and came home four days later and discovered the glass door on the back side of the house had been broken. Officers did not see any signs of entry into the home. The door that was broken was a secondary door. The main door leading into the home was not damaged. The woman said it would cost $500 to replace the glass door.

* * *

A man at East Ridge Fast Lube, 3225 Broad St., told police he had personal belongings of a former employee that he wished to return. The man wanted police to document the return of the items. The personal belongings of the former employee were returned in police presence.

* * *

A woman called police from the Sam's Club on Lee Highway. She told police the vehicle in front of

her rolled into her vehicle. She did not want to make an accident report at this time.

* * *



Police initiated a traffic stop at 300 N. Willow St. on a Ford TSE for improper display of

registration. Police met with the driver and the two other passengers. Police ran all through NCIC and the vehicle without return. The driver was given a warning and all left the scene.

* * *



An anonymous person called police about a disorder at a residence on Bradmore Lane. The caller told police a couple was in an argument and the man had the woman cornered against a wall and was yelling at her. The caller said the couple then left the area in a white newer truck with a temp tag. A photo was given to police.

* * *

An officer was patrolling the area when she observed a Honda motorcycle parked and unattended behind the Motel 6 parking lot, 2440 Williams St., with no tag, that had been spray painted white. Due to the increase in motorcycle thefts in the area, the officer ran the VIN displayed on the motorcycle. It did not return stolen, but was suspicious, as it returned as a red motorcycle with a tag that is valid until 9/2022. The vehicle was documented.

* * *

An employee of the Holiday Inn & Suites, 434 Chestnut St., told police she observed via surveillance footage a black male wearing blue jeans, black collared shirt, and a dark ball cap with white lettering that says "Chicago" on it, had approached the unattended valet stand and stole her backpack. She said the backpack contained $200 in cash, her car keys and other miscellaneous items. The man's description was BOLO'd and police searched the area, but were unable to locate him.

* * *

Police were called to Hamilton Corners, 2115 Gunbarrel Road, in reference to a woman who was refusing to leave the property. The caller, an Allied Universal Security officer, said he wanted the woman to leave and be trespassed. The woman was trespassed from all CBL Properties and left the scene.

* * *

A suspicious car was reported at 101 W. 21st St. Police spoke to three people who were sitting in the parking lot in the vehicle. All three said they were actively looking to rent a room at the hotel. All three had no active warrants.

* * *

Police went to a residence on Quinn Adams Street to serve warrants to a woman for harassment and stalking. Police knocked on the front door and could not get anyone to the door. The woman's personal vehicle was on scene and a neighbor said that if her car is there she should be there. Police observed a camera on the front door so the woman can see whoever is on her porch. Given that the warrants are not violent felonies, police were unable to pursue any further action.

* * *



A woman on E. 48th Street told police that someone withdrew $1,137.25 out of her bank

account with Suntrust Bank. She said the bank told her the withdrawal was done by Internet by an unknown person. She said she has already made a report with the bank and said they will return the money to her account once she makes a police report.

* * *

The owner of After Paint Solutions, 7610 Lee Hwy., told police the catalytic converter had been cut off one of his company vehicles sometime overnight. He said it was left parked there the night before around 6 p.m., and this was discovered around 10 a.m. that morning. He said there is no video of the incident.



* * *

A man at KO Self Storage on Pinnacle Lane told police that his son's truck that was parked there had several items stolen from it. It is unknown when the theft occurred. Stolen was the battery ($200), starter ($200) and catalytic converter ($1,200). There is no suspect information.



* * *

A woman told police that while she was at a nail salon on Greenway View Drive she lost her diamond engagement ring worth $4,900.