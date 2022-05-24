Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry Says Jury Scam Is Continuing

Larry Henry, Circuit Court clerk, said a scam aimed at jurors is continuing.

He said it "continues to harass and intimidate the residents of Hamilton County. Those responsible are demanding monetary payment in lieu of incarceration. Apparently, they provide online payment websites and have requested in-person payment at designated locations.

Of course, this is not the procedure Circuit Court implements for those that fail to appear for jury service. We would encourage those that receive these calls to contact the jury office at (423) 209-6726.

"There is an increase of calls we are receiving in relation to this problem."