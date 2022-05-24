Dalton Police Arrest Suspect In Multiple Lewd Incidents

The Dalton Police Department on Monday arrested 19-year-old Craig Allen Barton, 19, of Tunnel Hill on multiple charges of public indecency and stalking in connection with three separate incidents dating back to February.

Barton also had an outstanding warrant from the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office for similar incidents.

On May 23, Dalton officers were dispatched to a call of a male performing lewd acts and exposing himself at the Citgo station at 2524 E Walnut Ave.

Two women told officers that a silver car had pulled next to them at a gas pump and the male occupant spoke to one of them to get their attention. When the victims looked in his direction, the man exposed himself to them.

The suspect was gone when police arrived, but officers searched the area and were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle. Officers were able to confirm that Craig Allen Barton was the suspect from the call at Citgo. During the investigation, it was determined that Barton also had an outstanding warrant from the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office for similar incidents.

During the investigation of Monday’s incident, detectives also charged Barton in connection with other similar cases dating to mid-February. In one incident that was reported on Feb. 14, a woman reported that while she was driving near downtown, a man began to follow her before eventually pulling next to her at a red light and began to perform lewd acts.

In another incident reported on May 14, a man drove through a parking lot of a Dalton store and exposed himself to multiple women walking through the parking lot.

To this point, Barton has been charged in connection with these three incidents with six counts of public indecency and five counts of stalking by the Dalton Police Department. Detectives are still investigating and further charges are possible.