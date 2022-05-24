 Tuesday, May 24, 2022 71.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Dalton Police Arrest Suspect In Multiple Lewd Incidents

Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Craig Allen Barton
Craig Allen Barton

The Dalton Police Department on Monday arrested 19-year-old Craig Allen Barton, 19, of Tunnel Hill on multiple charges of public indecency and stalking in connection with three separate incidents dating back to February.

 

Barton also had an outstanding warrant from the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office for similar incidents.

 

On May 23, Dalton officers were dispatched to a call of a male performing lewd acts and exposing himself at the Citgo station at 2524 E Walnut Ave.

Two women told officers that a silver car had pulled next to them at a gas pump and the male occupant spoke to one of them to get their attention. When the victims looked in his direction, the man exposed himself to them. 

 

The suspect was gone when police arrived, but officers searched the area and were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle. Officers were able to confirm that Craig Allen Barton was the suspect from the call at Citgo.  During the investigation, it was determined that Barton also had an outstanding warrant from the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office for similar incidents. 

 

During the investigation of Monday’s incident, detectives also charged Barton in connection with other similar cases dating to mid-February. In one incident that was reported on Feb. 14, a woman reported that while she was driving near downtown, a man began to follow her before eventually pulling next to her at a red light and began to perform lewd acts.

 

In another incident reported on May 14, a man drove through a parking lot of a Dalton store and exposed himself to multiple women walking through the parking lot.

 

To this point, Barton has been charged in connection with these three incidents with six counts of public indecency and five counts of stalking by the Dalton Police Department. Detectives are still investigating and further charges are possible.

 


Opinion

Respect The Voice Of The Voters

I am writing to express concern about efforts to not accept election results for Hamilton County Mayor in which Weston Wamp won the Republican Primary. A source of criticism is that Mr. Wamp reached “across the aisle” to court Democrat voters. Good for him. This skill will be sorely needed when he takes office. In Tennessee, cross-over voting is allowed. It is not illegal or unethical. ... (click for more)

Move To Set Up County Manager In Walker County Is A Subversive Plot

In essence, the attorney advising Walker County to set up a new city manager is proposing to pass resolutions that will strip the chairperson (Shannon Whitfield) of administrative powers and of management of day-to-day functions. In the document, we see a breakdown of new authority and power divisions under the proposed change. Two items listed on the county manager's administrative ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Ashley Rogers Finally Runs Out Of Steam And Lady Vols Eliminated

The message made its way Sunday afternoon from pitcher Ashley Rogers through Tennessee’s team trainer to Lady Vols softball coach Karen Weekly: Rogers over and out. “She’s done for the day.” The senior right-hander had managed her health through the regular season with the intent of pitching in the postseason. The former Meigs County standout threw 161 pitches in a 13-inning ... (click for more)

Tennessee Softball Ends Season With Back-To-Back Losses To Oregon State

Tennessee softball suffered back-to-back losses to Oregon State to end its run in the NCAA Knoxville Regional Sunday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Beavers took game one of the regional final 8-3 before defeating the Lady Vols 3-1 in the elimination game to secure a trip to the Super Regional round. UT's season comes to a close with a 41-18 overall record. The ... (click for more)


