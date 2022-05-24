City Council Approves Senior Apartments By Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church

The City Council voted Tuesday night to approve an affordable housing project for seniors across from Brainerd Recreation Center.

The $12 million-$15 million project is sponsored by Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church on an adjacent three acres on North Moore Road.

A three-story building is to be at the site.

An amendment that was approved by council requires a six-foot berm planted with hollies on the part adjacent to a residential section.

There were seven votes to approve.

Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley said she could not support the project because the Pennrose development firm that is based in Philadelphia is involved.

She said Pennrose "has a history that is just horrible in District 7."