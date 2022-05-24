 Tuesday, May 24, 2022 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Council Approves Senior Apartments By Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

The City Council voted Tuesday night to approve an affordable housing project for seniors across from Brainerd Recreation Center.

The $12 million-$15 million project is sponsored by Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church on an adjacent three acres on North Moore Road.

A three-story building is to be at the site.

An amendment that was approved by council requires a six-foot berm planted with hollies on the part adjacent to a residential section.

There were seven votes to approve.

Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley said she could not support the project because the Pennrose development firm that is based in Philadelphia is involved.

She said Pennrose "has a history that is just horrible in District 7."


May 24, 2022

19-Year-Old Faces Rape Charge

May 24, 2022

Charges Being Dismissed Against EMT In Handling Of East Ridge Drug Overdose Case

May 24, 2022

Elaine Brunelle Is New Interim City Manager For Signal Mountain


The Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted 19-year-old Jack Paty on a rape charge. The indictment says it happened on Feb. 4. It says he engaged in sexual penetration without the consent ... (click for more)

Charges against James R. Bennett, former Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for Memorial Hospital, are being dismissed by the Hamilton County Criminal Court upon motion by the state. “My client, ... (click for more)

The town of Signal Mountain hired an interim town manager on Monday night after two searches following the retirement of Boyd Veal at the beginning of December. The first search failed to find ... (click for more)



Breaking News

19-Year-Old Faces Rape Charge

The Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted 19-year-old Jack Paty on a rape charge. The indictment says it happened on Feb. 4. It says he engaged in sexual penetration without the consent of the victim. Paty is due to be arraigned before Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman on Monday. (click for more)

Charges Being Dismissed Against EMT In Handling Of East Ridge Drug Overdose Case

Charges against James R. Bennett, former Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for Memorial Hospital, are being dismissed by the Hamilton County Criminal Court upon motion by the state. “My client, Bob Bennett, lost his job, his license and had to face everything that comes with criminal charges,” attorney McCracken Poston said, “but we are thankful for a prosecutor who will take ... (click for more)

Opinion

Respect The Voice Of The Voters

I am writing to express concern about efforts to not accept election results for Hamilton County Mayor in which Weston Wamp won the Republican Primary. A source of criticism is that Mr. Wamp reached “across the aisle” to court Democrat voters. Good for him. This skill will be sorely needed when he takes office. In Tennessee, cross-over voting is allowed. It is not illegal or unethical. ... (click for more)

Move To Set Up County Manager In Walker County Is A Subversive Plot

In essence, the attorney advising Walker County to set up a new city manager is proposing to pass resolutions that will strip the chairperson (Shannon Whitfield) of administrative powers and of management of day-to-day functions. In the document, we see a breakdown of new authority and power divisions under the proposed change. Two items listed on the county manager's administrative ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Ashley Rogers Finally Runs Out Of Steam And Lady Vols Eliminated

The message made its way Sunday afternoon from pitcher Ashley Rogers through Tennessee’s team trainer to Lady Vols softball coach Karen Weekly: Rogers over and out. “She’s done for the day.” The senior right-hander had managed her health through the regular season with the intent of pitching in the postseason. The former Meigs County standout threw 161 pitches in a 13-inning ... (click for more)

Tennessee Softball Ends Season With Back-To-Back Losses To Oregon State

Tennessee softball suffered back-to-back losses to Oregon State to end its run in the NCAA Knoxville Regional Sunday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Beavers took game one of the regional final 8-3 before defeating the Lady Vols 3-1 in the elimination game to secure a trip to the Super Regional round. UT's season comes to a close with a 41-18 overall record. The ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors