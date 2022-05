Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMBOTIS, THOMAS AARON

1908 DUNN LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



AUSTIN, DEONTAE CLAYTON

206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



AYERS, CHRISTOPHER DAVIS

1634 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BATES, DANIELLE LASHAE

115 Nancy Ln Flintstone, 307252430

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BEAVER, KEITH LEE

920 FORREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRYS, SUNNY RAY

2166 WRIGHT MILL RD HOMELESS MORGANTON, 305602838

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



BURK, STEVE ALAN

7734 Harper Rd Chattanooga, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CARAWAY, JENNIFER MAE

1490 ALEX LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



CLARE, MALIK ADRIEL

7477 COMMONS BLVD, APT.





827 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCOLLINS, TANNER MCKENZIE6202 PYTHON RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARCOTHRON, DAMON LEE392 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDAVIS, BAILEY LEANN366 HOWARD LEONARD RD RINGGOLD, 307367710Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHARDEN, MISTY LEE5511 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARRIS, DAVONTE TRAMELL2117 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043618Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUTCHESON, ASHLEY310 SERENA LAKE SITE, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMAZARIEGOS, FRANCIS322 CAROLINE DR SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCDANIEL, WILLIAM EUGENE6202 RAMSEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMCKENNA, PATRICK S512 TIMBERLAKES DR SIGNAL MNT, 37377Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDGAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDMCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MEADE, MARK DAVID1610 CASH CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARMEEKS, GUNNER BRAXTON1802 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYMOORE, CALVIN THOMAS1318 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063001Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYNAYLOR, BRINT4221 QUINN ADAMS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTNEFF, MITCHELL E100 WESTOVERLOOK DRIVE OAK RIDGE, 37830Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARRIS, DUSTIN MIKLEE943 8TH ST. CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySECOND DEGREE MURDERPOSS. OF FENTANYL FOR SELL OR DELIVERYRUTHERFORD, JOSHUA DAVID267 BOHANNONS ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00SIMONE, JEFFREY LEE9312 DEXTER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37383Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SMITH, AREN M1014 RIVERMONT PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONSMITH, DEAVERYONE WYSHUN2506 DODSON AVE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYSTOUT, STEVE ALLEN21542 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTATE, LORETTA SHAVONNE318 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101313Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSVANDERGRIFF, GREGORY DEAN329 BRANCH DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCWALKER, QUINN CANTRELL734 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112315Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTDOMESTIC ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWILLIAMS, JACQUELINE CLAUDETTE3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153572Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)