Steve Tarvin won re-election in House District 2 in Georgia's Primary Election on Tuesday.

He had 6,581 votes to 1,710 for Jim Coles and 1,685 for Todd Noblitt.

The district includes the southeast corner of Catoosa County, the eastern half of Walker County and the southeastern portion of Whitfield County.

There is no opposition in the November general election for Rep. Tarvin, who has held the seat since 2014.