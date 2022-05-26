 Thursday, May 26, 2022 72.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

14 Homeless Tents Now Occupied At New Fenced Location On 12th Street

Thursday, May 26, 2022

Fourteen tents set up for the homeless at a new fenced-in site provided by the city are now occupied.

Several of the homeless came from nearby at the Tent City beside the railroad overpass on 11th Street.

Those residing at the Tent City have been told they have until this weekend to vacate. But a large number of tents and make-shift homes remain at the site 

City officials said of the new camp, "The city’s temporary sanctioned encampment for people experiencing homelessness began admitting residents last weekend through a referral-driven application process.

 

"The city-owned encampment, which is operated by nonprofit organization Help Right Here, is designed to give residents a safe space to begin the process of securing permanent housing, and will provide tents, toilets and security.

 

"While the temporary sanctioned encampment is not meant to serve as a permanent home, it will allow residents to better access the services and programs they need in order to progress out of homelessness.

Finding a job and securing a home will now be significantly easier for residents who are able to feel secure in their safety and the safety of their belongings."

 

Sam Wolfe, director of the city’s Office of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, said, “Studies show that it’s extremely difficult to take the steps necessary to exit homelessness when you live in an insecure environment where your documents could be stolen or space invaded by a stranger. By creating a secure location for these residents to live, we will speed their exits from homelessness and empower them to take the next step in their lives.”

 

Officials said anyone experiencing homelessness may apply for admission to the encampment via a referral from either the Community Kitchen or Homeless Healthcare, both of which are located one block north of the temporary sanctioned encampment, which itself sits at the corner of 12th Street and Peeples Street.

 

"The city requests that residents exercise respect for and give space to those who are relocating.

 

"The city is granting priority admittance to residents of a nearby encampment which sits on property next to an active rail line. Residents were previously asked to vacate for safety reasons no later than May 31. The temporary sanctioned encampment is located about two blocks from the 11th Street property.

 

"All residents on the 11th Street property have been offered the opportunity to apply for entry at the temporary sanctioned encampment, and Help Right Here has worked for several weeks to process applications. Residents on the 11th Street property were also offered the opportunity to apply for permanent housing through the Chattanooga Housing Authority.

 

“City workers, along with our partners at the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition, have for the last month been actively helping residents at the existing encampment navigate the relocation process, visiting multiple times each week to ensure that all residents are informed and empowered to take the next step toward finding a home. This new, city-sanctioned encampment will allow us to support some of our most vulnerable residents as we work to provide them with the only true solution to homelessness: a home.”




May 26, 2022

Kyla Ann Padgett, 25, of LaFayette, was convicted on Friday by a Walker County jury of involuntary manslaughter for the death of her 22-month old daughter, Ryleigh Padgett. The evidence

Collegedale Police were notified on Thursday of a stolen vehicle in the Little Debbie Parkway area and quickly located it at the Murphy gas station at 5590 Little Debbie Parkway. When officers

Mayor Tim Kelly said citizens are invited to help with the creation of a new Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors Plan. A community workshop will be Wednesday, June 8, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the



