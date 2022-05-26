Citizens Invited To Give Input For A New Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Plan

Mayor Tim Kelly said citizens are invited to help with the creation of a new Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors Plan.

A community workshop will be Wednesday, June 8, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center Auditorium, 200 E. ML King Blvd.

Mayor Kelly said, "For generations, Chattanooga has been known for its outdoor opportunities and world-class parks and greenways. Now, we are looking to take it to the next level!

"We are excited to kick off the Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors Plan (POP) and invite the community to join us in creating a shared vision. The purpose of the project is to create a road map and path forward to reinvent Chattanooga as a city in a park - where a system of parks and protected open spaces connect people to each other and where all neighborhoods have well-loved and well-used parks.

"We need your help to ensure that all Chattanoogans can enjoy vibrant, healthy, high-quality parks and outdoors that meet their needs! We invite you to participate in the planning process by taking a survey and attending a community workshop to learn more and share your ideas. Food, Spanish translation, and fun activities for kids will be provided.