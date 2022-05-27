Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Ledford).



III. Special Presentation.



“PUBLIC HEARING - FY2023 BUDGETS”



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2022-0095 Beacon Acquisitions (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View ZoneandR-RF-6RiverfrontZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 702 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View Zone and R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Planning Version #2 and Alternate Version)b. 2022-0057 Tucker Baptist Church (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1115 North Moore Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Planning Version #2)c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, by adding Article XVII, Accessory Dwelling Units, Sections 38-764 through 38-771. (Revised)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)VII. Resolutions:HUMAN RESOURCESa. A resolution authorizing revisions and additional policies to the Employee Information Guide (EIG) to be effective May 31, 2022, by adding a new social media policy; revisions to the telework, grievance and benefits policies; and spelling and grammatical corrections throughout the entire document.MAYOR’S OFFICEb. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Nathan Bird to the Historic Zoning Commission, with a term expiration of June 19, 2023.c. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Shawanna Kendrick to the Chattanooga Downtown Redevelopment Corporation, with a term expiration of May 31, 2025.d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Jackie Dowell to the Hamilton County Board of Equalization, with a term expiration of June 9, 2024.e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Marcus Jones to the Hamilton County Board of Equalization, with a term expiration of June 9, 2024.PUBLIC WORKSf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-21-024-201, to Wilder Contracting, LLC, of Harrison, TN, for Warner Park Pool Shower Improvements and Softball Field Restroom Improvements, in the amount of $139,788.00, with a contingency amount of $14,000.00, for a total amount of $153,788.00. (District 8)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew On-Call blanket Contract No. E-19-011-202, for year two (2) of four (4) for the roof inspections, repairs, and maintenance, with the following two (2) vendors: (1) Porter Roofing Contractors, Inc., of Morrison, TN; and (2) Tri-State Roofing Contractors, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, for the annual amount of $250,000.00 total, for use by all departments.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JUNE 7, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances - First Reading:FINANCEa. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023; appropriating same to the payment of expenses of the municipal government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable property in the City, and the time taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid, when they shall become delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquent taxes and privileges; amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-267, relative to paid leave for active duty training, and to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322 and 31-354.b. An ordinance appropriating, authorizing, or allocating funds to the Capital Improvements Budget for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023.c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Sections 11-186 and 11-199 relative to hotels and rooming houses, and shall include short-term vacation rentals, and privilege tax levied use.7. Resolutions:FINANCEa. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to amend and extend Purchase Order No. 526211 for Harris Computer Systems, for a ten (10) month renewal period, from January 1, 2023, through October 31, 2023, for the purposes of billing and collecting of property taxes, for an amount not to exceed $120,853.00.HUMAN RESOURCESb. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew an agreement with CIGNA to provide active city employees with two (2) PPO dental plan options and one HMO dental plan wherein dental options for city retirees will consist of both a PPO and an HMO plan option, for a contract term of one (1) year beginning July 1, 2022, with no renewal terms remaining at the approximate annual employee paid cost of $1,350,000.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly's appointments of Eduardo Centurion and Pastor Gary Hathaway to four-year terms on the Chattanooga Land Bank Authority, with each term ending June 7, 2026.PARKS & OUTDOORSd. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Conservation Services Agreement for 2022-2023 with the Trust for Public Land, in substantially the form attached, for a term of one (1) year, from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, for an amount not to exceed $150,000.00.e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to amend the Conservation Services Agreement for 2021-2022 with the Trust for Public Land, in substantially the form attached, for an amount not to exceed $27,500.00.f. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for Chattanooga Presents in support of Pops on the River for the dates of June 30, July 1, July 2, and July 3, 2022, to be held in Coolidge Park, for the amount of $2,750.00.g. A resolution to accept proposals for blanket contracts for Project Development Representative and Management Staff Augmentation for one (1) year with an additional three (3) one (1) year renewable options with (1) Volkert, Inc; (2) Ragan-Smith Associates, Inc; (3) Cornerstone Program Management Group, LLC; and (4) Oakmae Development Group, LLC, in the services categories applied for, for professional services estimated at $1 million, for the amount of $250,000.00 to each awardee.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into a construction agreement with the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga to improve the electrical service for the Moccasin Bend Wastewater Treatment Plant Warehouse Project, in the amount of $170,000.00. (District 1)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-20-029-202, Gym Floor Replacement for North Chattanooga Community Center, to Wilder Contracting, LLC, of Harrison, TN, in the amount of $99,730.00, with a contingency amount of $10,000.00, for a total contract amount of $109,730.00. (District 1)j. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works/Transportation to erect commemorative, secondary street name signs on North Market Street from Sawyer Street to lawn street designating this section of North Market as “Commemorative Hattie Darby Street”, as Ms. Darby founded the Hill City Neighborhood Association and was instrumental in the Stringer's Ridge Project. (District 1)k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award contract No. S-20-009-201, Detention Basin 38th Street, to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Hixson, TN, in the amount of $628,842.50, with a contingency amount of $60,000.00, for a total contract amount of $688,842.50. (District 7)l. A resolution authorizing Mayor Kelly to execute an agreement with Hamilton County for the Courts Community Service Program to schedule workers to conduct litter pickup on city streets over Fiscal Year 2023, in the amount of $60,000.00.m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew for year four of four for the professional services for continuing environmental consulting services for asbestos, lead, indoor air quality and other environmental assessments, On-Call blanket contract No. E-19-002-301, with the following eight consultant firms: (1) S&ME, Inc.; (2) Alternative Actions, Inc.; (3) Spectra Tech, Inc.; (4) K.S. Ware and Associates, LLC; (5) GLE Associates, Inc.; (6) Ensafe, Inc.; (7) Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.; and (8) Frost Environmental Services, LLC, based upon the annual amount of $350,000.00, for use by all departments.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.