Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRAVO AGULIAR, EDGAR R

1136 LAKE DR SE BESSEMER, 35022

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW



CAGLE, MICHAEL WAYNE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



CASLIN, SYLVESTER

1221 Hendricks St Chattanooga, 374063110

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)



DAVIS, DAQUES DEL

211 N LOVELL AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



FARRIS, DAVID KEITH

1515 SHAHAN LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)

VOP (EVADING ARREST)



GOODWIN, STEVEN RYAN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH



HINDMON, MICHAEL L

5320 ASHER VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 373635115

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



HOBBS, ASHLEE KRISTEN

7836 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENITY THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENITY THEFT TRAFFICKING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENITY THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENITY THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENITY THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENITY THEFT)



JARRY, MEGAN A

418 NORTH BROADWAY KNOXVILLE, 37922

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE



JOHNSON, ERIC JAMAL

3205 THROUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

IN- TRANSIT (WILLIAMSON CO.

TENNESSEE)KUSCHEL, KYLEIGH ANNE4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE APT 307 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSLAMIER, DUSTIN LEE1135 KATHERINE ST GALLATIN, 37066Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)LINDSEY, BRANDON EUGENEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLUCAS, TROY EUGENE4528 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARMACHADO, MOISES JESUS5357 RENEAU WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULT ON POLICEDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMEARS, DYLAN CHAD200 10TH AVE N DECHERD, 37324Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTMENDEZ, DOMAR3121 BIMINI PL APT 113 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMENIFEE, ANESHA1741 WEEKS CREST CIRCLE NORTGW EAST CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, EDWARD LEE113 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113919Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTHEFT OF PROPERTYNUNNALEE, MICHELLE LYNN8629 SUMMIT PEAK WAY APT 204 COLLEGEDALE, 37363Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PAIGE, MASON ALEKSANDER930 DOUGLAS ST #106 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONPATRICK, BRANDON L1073 NORTHSIDE DR PULASKI, 38478Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPEARSON, KEVIN MARTTALHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASERAMIREZ LOPEZ, MIRNA YOLANDA4609 PLAZA HILLSLANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS13924 MORRE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSEMONSKI, THEODORE RUSSELLFORT OGLETHORPE APTS HWY 41 FT. OGLETHORPE, 30741Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONSLEDGE, MICHELLE LEIGH50 GERMANTOWN RD ,Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESTANLEY, BRITTANY NICHOLE1206 OGRADY DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER 1,000STAPP, JOHN CHRISTOPHER3109 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVASQUEZ-PAXTOR, JUANA6911 DELBERT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWADE, SHAMEKA ROSHELLE1410 MACK SMITH ROAD #2214 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)WASHER, CHRISTINA MARIE811 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, WILLIAM DALE1748 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFYOUNCE, TONYA RANAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARY