4 Dogs Rescued From House Fire Tuesday Night In Hixson

The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a house fire in Hixson Tuesday night and rescued several pets in the process.

At 9:14 p.m., a neighbor called 911 and reported that a house in the 3800 block of Memphis Drive was on fire.

Blue Shift companies arrived and found flames on the exterior of the residence that were starting to spread to the interior of the home. They quickly rescued four dogs and extinguished the fire, preventing it from damaging the structure any further.

No one else was home at the time. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross will be assisting two displaced adults.

Quint 16, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Quint 6, Quint 10, Battalion 2, and Battalion 3 responded.