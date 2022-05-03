 Tuesday, May 3, 2022 68.0°F   thunderstorm light rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Light Rain Fog/Mist

4 Dogs Rescued From House Fire Tuesday Night In Hixson

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a house fire in Hixson Tuesday night and rescued several pets in the process.

At 9:14 p.m., a neighbor called 911 and reported that a house in the 3800 block of Memphis Drive was on fire.

Blue Shift companies arrived and found flames on the exterior of the residence that were starting to spread to the interior of the home. They quickly rescued four dogs and extinguished the fire, preventing it from damaging the structure any further.

No one else was home at the time. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross will be assisting two displaced adults.

Quint 16, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Quint 6, Quint 10, Battalion 2, and Battalion 3 responded. 


May 3, 2022

Jon Baker, Katie Perkins, Gary Kuehn, Faye Robinson Win Contested School Board Races

May 3, 2022

Judge Sherry Paty Wins City Court Judge Race

May 3, 2022

Boyd Patterson Captures Criminal Court Judge Division 3 Seat


Jon Baker, Katie Perkins, Gary Kuehn and Faye Robinson were winners in contested School Board contests on Tuesday. Mr. Keuhn won over incumbent James Walker in District 9. District 6: Republican: ... (click for more)

Veteran City Court Judge Sherry Paty won a new term in the Tuesday election. She had faced challenger Brian Bush. All 90 precincts have reported. Sherry Paty : 10,403 Brian Bush : 8,185 (click for more)

Boyd Patterson handily captured the Criminal Court judge Division 3 seat in the Tuesday election. The seat became open when Judge Don Poole decided not to run again. Mr. Patterson has worked ... (click for more)



Situation Is Better With Sheriff At Silverdale

For the past eight years through the Prison Prevention Ministries, I’ve been one of several who have led Bible Studies with inmates at the Silverdale Detention Center. After a pause due to COVID, we were allowed to return last fall. Now that the sheriff has taken over from Core Civic, Silverdale is much better organized. We enter on time and leave on time. There have been ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Dear John Deere

I’m not big on electric vehicles and a poll on Chattanooga.com confirms 74 percent of Chattanoogan.com readers are leery as well. I’m enough of a realist to know the electricity to charge the proliferation of electric cars being pushed down America’s throat comes from 70 percent of coal-powered power plants and let’s be honest, to say these vehicles will reduce global warming is ... (click for more)

McDonald’s All-American Hollingshead Joining Lady Vol Hoops

Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper confirmed that she has received an SEC Grant-in-Aid (GIA) and Institutional Financial Aid Agreement (IFAA) from Jillian Hollingshead (HAW-ling-shed), a 2021 McDonald's All-American who will join the Lady Vols after spending her freshman year at the University of Georgia. Hollingshead, a 6-foot-5 forward, hails from Powder ... (click for more)

UT's Barnes, Vandy's Pippen Voted TSWA Men's Hoops Award Winners

Tennessee’s Rick Barnes and Vanderbilt’s Scottie Pippen, Jr., were named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball Coach and Player of the Year, respectively, in awards announced this week for the 2021-22 academic year by the organization. Barnes led Tennessee to a 27-8 record in his seventh season with wins over four Top 10 opponents. His Volunteers ranked ... (click for more)


