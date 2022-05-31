Police Looking Into Having Site Where Kids Out After Curfew "Can Sit Until Parents Get There"

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said the department is looking into a place "where kids (who are out after curfew) can sit until parents get there."

Police officials said earlier that the curfew ordinance is cumbersome to enforce and may take as long as an hour for the paperwork and to get in touch with the parent or guardian.

Chief Murphy, speaking to the City Council after the Saturday night incident in which six youths were shot, asked parents to know where their children are and not leave them unattended at late hours.

She also asked the community to be aware of kids with guns and report those instances.

She said the department will prosecute those who have allowed children to have guns.