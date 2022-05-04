 Wednesday, May 4, 2022 82.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

2 Die When Boat Capsizes On The Cumberland River

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

A 47-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman lost their lives on Tuesday in a boating incident on the Cumberland River. 

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers responded to a call about a capsized boat near the upper end of the Cumberland City Island near river mile 104 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Agency reports stated that Michael W. Mabes and Cynthia M. Taylor from the Montgomery County community of Woodlawn were pronounced deceased on the scene. Neither was wearing a life jacket at the time.

Local agencies assisting were Stewart County Sheriff Department, Stewart County Fire Rescue, Stewart County EMS, and the Cumberland City Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation. There have been eight boating fatalities on Tennessee waters this year.


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Sam Stockard: Tennessee Legislators React To Leak From SCOTUS On Roe v. Wade

Red Bank Lines Up Projects For $3,513,087.40 In COVID Relief Funds


Sam Stockard: Tennessee Legislators React To Leak From SCOTUS On Roe v. Wade

What Matters Most

Roy Exum: What Biden Has Done

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Pushed To The Limit By Auburn

UT's Harper, Belmont's Wells Earn TSWA Women's Basketball Accolades

