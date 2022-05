A man prosecutors said was the main supplier of heroin for a Chattanooga drug ring has been sentenced to serve six years in federal prison.

Kory Allmond appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

The heroin-trafficking ring began around December 2019, authorities said.

Allmond would obtain heroin from a source in Atlanta, then distribute it to other members of the ring in Chattanooga.

After completing his sentence, he will be on supervised release for four years.