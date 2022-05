Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNETTE, KEDRICK DARNELL

2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041713

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER

4145 RINGOLD ROAD G73 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PETITION TO REVOKE (DUI)

HARRASSMENT



BLAINEY, RYAN SCOTT

7931 ORCHARD VALLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE



BROWN, INAH JANNA

1808 COWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083090

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BUCKNER, IVAN DEWAYNE

1205 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



CALLOWAY, DEONTE TERRELL

269 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CANNON, JOSEPH WESLEY

51 SUZANNE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



CHAPMAN, BRANDON

8075 SAWYER BROWN ROAD NASHVILLE, 37221

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD



CLEMENTS, ANTONIO LEE

400 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLEMAN, TAYA JANEE

812 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



COLLINS, EDDIE REESE

303 ASBURY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CURRY, ROBERT

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DAVIDSON, JONIQUA A

2913 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DIXON, JUSTIN ISAIAH

7226 GREENMONT CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS DRIVING*MUST APPEAR*



EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN

8880 LOVELL RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)



FENTON, KWESI R

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS



GARCIA, ALFREDO JORDAN

4042 THREE NOTCH RD RINGGOLD, 307363469

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DUI (VOP)



GARCIA, OSORIO

4105 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



GILLIAM, THOMAS L

1820 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ASSAULT



GONZALEZ, LISEYDY

1611 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAWGRAY, ZANE NICHOLAS8535 BLUEBERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 373639278Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARHARDIN, DURWARD MALACHI1701 S. ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHARRIS, CARLOS DEMETRIUS1814 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARVEL, THOMAS WILSON751 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 74 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHICKS, CHARLES LC1807 Citico Ave Chattanooga, 374041335Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHINES, MARIAH ELIZABETH3624 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTHOWARD, WILLIAM MATHEW240 CAMPBELL STREET ABINGDON, 24211Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallOTHER (FEDERAL USMS)HUGHES, TIFFANIE DIANE727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HYDE, MATHEW BRANDON11 PRINCESS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJONES, SHANNA JOAN351 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (VOP) (PTR)KING, GARY DEWAYNE700 BEAUTIFUL PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEKIRK, GREGORY BERNARD3606 HUGHES AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED STATUTORY RAPELOPEZ, RICKY726 DODSPN AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTLOPEZ-LOPEZ, GUMERCINDO2008 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB2207 ELMENDORF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MASON, TAMESHA KENSHAYLA4709 N TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORER, MARCUS LAMOUNT1104 VANNOY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYNELSON, WILLIAM LAVELL102 E PEACHTREE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON3 SHERIDAN ROAN EAST RIDGE, 37321Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTPARKS, JAMES WESLEY656 NORWOOD CREEK ROAD WINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTPARRISH, MARKITA SHANA106 SOUTH MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)PHILLIPS, COURTNEY MARIE9125 TENNGA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORPHILLIPS, JILLIAN MICHELLE730 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 30702Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)POWELL, STEPHEN LOGAN1220 LAREDO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTYPRITCHETT, BRANDI ANN9221 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROSSIGNOL, MICHAEL DUANE8496 SHAWN RIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER1015 N. MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SCOTT, ALEXIS SHAIDAY3220 GLEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSILLS, JIMMY LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSMITH, JAMESON SCOTTHICKORY VALLEY RD 1521 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED BURGLARYINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSSPENCER, KOLLENE MICHELLE7642 MAIN ST DANBURY, 54830Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA W INTENTSTOUDEMIRE, DERRICK LABRANDON1519 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSTRANGE, JAMES MAX1003 W PARKWAY AVE KNOXVILLE, 37912Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSESUTTON, JAYLON QUENTARIUS15 SCRUGGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARRESTSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESWANSON, MICHAEL JAMES7269 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 373432282Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONTALLEY, JOSEPH CONNOR1400 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTAYLOR, CARLTON LEWIS3905 JASMIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETROGDON, JOSEPH LAWRENCE1323 HIGHWAY 39 E ENGLEWOOD, 37329Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)WALKER, ALEAH DOMONIQUE861 WHEELR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOOD, TRISTAN BRYCE6535 COOLEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENTWOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE6938 ETHAN TRL Harrison, 37341Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCT